Elon Musk under fire for ‘minimising’ Hiroshima and Nagasaki tragedy by saying it's ‘not as scary as people think’

Elon Musk is facing backlash for suggesting Hiroshima and Nagasaki are like regular citices again years after being bombed, and that it is “not as scary as people think." Musk made the comments while interviewing Donald Trump. Elon Musk under fire for ‘minimising’ Hiroshima and Nagasaki tragedy (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Musk said that although Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed, “now they're full cities again.”

"That's great. That's great,” Trump replied.

Musk then said, “Yeah so it's not as scary as people think."

‘Unbelievable’

Musk is now being blasted for “minimising” what happened at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. “You’re trying to exterminate us all! You’re building a new race with a new species! Why would you say that bombing Hiroshima and Nagasaki was not that bad? You are an evil spirit,” one X user wrote. Another shocked user wrote, “Elon Musk just said a nuclear fallout is not so bad because Nagasaki and Hiroshima is now striving.”

“Elon Musk just said nuclear bombs are not so scary because Hiroshima and Nagasaki are cities now… Unbelievable," one user wrote, while another said, “Tuned into the Musk/Trump space and heard Elon Musk say nuclear power is really safe, Nagasaki and Hiroshima are like regular cities again. <leaves space>”.

“Did Elon Musk just minimize Hiroshima and Nagasaki?” one user said, while another wrote, “Apparently the impact of dropping nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was pretty 'meh' overall according to renowned empath @elonmusk. OMG”.

Meanwhile, during the conversation, Trump said nuclear energy is an "underrated as an electricity source" but has a branding problem because of its history, as well as regulations surrounding it. "I think it's something that's worth reconsidering, but there's so much regulation that people can't get it done so that, you know, maybe they'll have to change the name. Is the rough name. There are some areas, like, when you see what happened to rebranded, we have to give it a good name," Trump told Musk of nuclear energy.

"We'll name it after you or something," he added.