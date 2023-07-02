‘This is undeniably homophobic’: Gay Republicans blast Ron DeSantis' campaign's video about LGBTQ+ rights

Avideo posted by Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis' campaign has been blasted as "homophobic" by gay Republicans. The video highlights former president Donald Trump’s previous statements supporting gay rights. On Friday, June 30, the Florida Governor’s campaign posted a video on Twitter, saying it marked the end of a month when LGBTQ+ pride celebrations were held. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

"To wrap up Pride Month, let's hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it," the campaign said. This was a contrast considering Donald’s 2016 pledge to "do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens" and Ron’s conservatism around LGBTQ+ rights.

The video features a montage of muscle-bound men and showed what appears to be bolts of electricity flying from Ron’s eyes. Activists are seen lamenting the fact that he made efforts to restrict transgender rights. It is unclear who the producer of the video is.

"This is undeniably homophobic," Richard Grenell said on Twitter. Richard is notably the first openly gay White House Cabinet official as acting director of national intelligence. He worked during Donald’s 2017-2021 administration.

Ron has always supported state laws that call for restricting medical treatment for transgender children and not allowing minors to attend drag shows.

Ronannounced in May 2023 that he had planned to enter the Republican presidential primary. “I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback,” he said during an event with Elon Musk and David Sacks, according to CNN. “But we know our country’s going in the wrong direction. We see it with our own eyes. And we feel it in our bones.”

Ron addressed his listeners, insisting that the country is going in the wrong direction under president Joe Biden’s rule. “My pledge to you is this: If you nominate me you can set your clock to January 20, 2025, at high noon because on the west side of the US Capitol, I will be taking the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States,” DeSantis said. “No excuses, I will get the job done.”

While Ron did not directly criticise Trump, he did seemingly take a jab at him. “There is no substitute for victory,” the governor said. “We must end the culture of losing that has infected the Republican Party in recent years.”

“Even my worst critics in Florida will acknowledge when I tell people I’m going to do something,” he said. “I don’t make promises or say I’m going to do something lightly.”

