Evening briefing: India says working with US on illegal immigration; ammunition cartridge found on AI flight; and more

India on Saturday said it is working with the United States “to create more avenues for legal immigration”. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also termed the recent mass deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US as an outcome of “regular consular dialogue and arrangement” with that country. The MEA spokesperson also said that it continues to hold “regular consular dialogue” and make necessary “arrangements” on immigration and mobility of people between the two countries. Dig deeper. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.(PTI)

The Delhi Police are investigating a case of security breach after a live cartridge was found in a pocket seat of an Air India flight landing from Dubai recently. A police officer told PTI that an Air India staff found the live round of ammunition during routine cleaning on a flight on October 27. A first information report (FIR) was registered under the Arms Act and probe has been initiated. “One ammunition cartridge was found in the pocket of a seat of our flight AI916 after it had landed from Dubai at Delhi on October 27, and all passengers had safely disembarked,” PTI quoted an Air India spokesperson statement. Dig deeper.

Latest News



Global News

Entertainment Focus



There is a segment in Netflix India's docuseries The Romantics, in which Shah Rukh Khan recalls how he came to Bollywood to be an action star in the mould of his idol Amitabh Bachchan. Beating up bad guys, walking with swag, and being all badass was anybody's idea of being a superstar in those days. It was Yash Chopra who convinced him otherwise, saying his 'eyes should not be wasted on just action'. Shah Rukh ended up becoming the ultimate romantic hero of Hindi films, and also the superstar he wanted to be. But while he achieved success with these Rahul and Raj characters, Shah Rukh never really left the desire to be more. Dig deeper.

It's trending



As India basked in the glow of Diwali celebrations, the West was equally immersed in Halloween festivities. However, a rather unusual incident overshadowed the usual joy when a woman in Canada was filmed swiping candies intended for children. Dressed in a traditional salwar kameez, she was seen moving from house to house in the Cornell locality of Markham, Ontario, stealthily stealing sweets and even emptying bowls of treats set out for trick-or-treaters. The incident, which unfolded during the Halloween night celebrations, was captured on video and quickly gained traction on social media. Dig deeper