Woman in salwar kameez filmed stealing Halloween candy in Canada, viral video sparks racism row

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 02, 2024 11:44 AM IST

A woman in Canada was caught stealing Halloween candies intended for children, sparking widespread reactions online, with many claiming she was Indian.

As India basked in the glow of Diwali celebrations, the West was equally immersed in Halloween festivities. However, a rather unusual incident overshadowed the usual joy when a woman in Canada was filmed swiping candies intended for children. Dressed in a traditional salwar kameez, she was seen moving from house to house in the Cornell locality of Markham, Ontario, stealthily stealing sweets and even emptying bowls of treats set out for trick-or-treaters.

A woman in Canada stole Halloween candy meant for children.(X/@Harry__Faulkner)
A woman in Canada stole Halloween candy meant for children.(X/@Harry__Faulkner)

(Also read: Viral video: House in Canada gets desi treatment with ‘O Stree Kal Aana’ Halloween decor)

Caught on camera

The incident, which unfolded during the Halloween night celebrations, was captured on video and quickly gained traction on social media. Harrison Faulkner, a media personality and host of The Faulkner Show, shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, "Trick or Steal spotted in Markham, Ontario last night. What is going on?" The post has since garnered over 5 lakh views, sparking a flurry of comments and reactions from users.

Many social media users speculated about the woman's ethnicity, with some claiming she is of Indian descent. However, these assertions remain unverified. The footage shows her systematically raiding candy bowls, which has left many viewers amused and baffled.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions from the internet

The online community responded with a mix of incredulity and humour. One user quipped, "I guess she took 'trick-or-treat' a bit too literally!" Another chimed in, saying, "This is not what Halloween is about! Where are the kids supposed to get their candy?" A third added, "Imagine the kids' faces when they find out their sweets are gone!"

Many took to the comments to express their disbelief, with one person commenting, "I’ve seen it all now. What’s next?" while another joked, "She might as well change her outfit to a Halloween costume for her heist!" A user even cheekily suggested, "Maybe she thought she was trick-or-treating for herself!"

(Also read: Thousands of Indian students line up for waiter jobs in Canada: 'Dreams diminished by reality')

Understanding Halloween

Halloween, celebrated annually on October 31, has roots in ancient Celtic festivals. Traditionally marking the end of the harvest season and the onset of winter, it was believed that the line between the living and the spirit world thinned during this time. To protect themselves from wandering spirits, people would light bonfires and don costumes.

In contemporary practice, families often leave bowls of candy outside their homes for trick-or-treaters, ensuring that children can enjoy the festivities even if no one is home to answer the door.

