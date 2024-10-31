Viral video: House in Canada gets desi treatment with ‘O Stree Kal Aana’ Halloween decor

Halloween 2024: This fun festival is filled with costumes, candy, and spooky decorations. Celebrated on October 31 every year, people often decorate their houses with eerie themes, such as ghosts, witches, and skeletons. One such scene from a home in the Canadian city of Brampton has left people chuckling. It shows “O Stree Kal Aana” Halloween decor inspired by the film Stree. Halloween 2024: Unique halloween decor in Canada takes inspiration from bollywood film Stree. (Screengrab)

The short but interesting video opens with a text insert that informs viewers where the footage was recorded. The video shows a house decorated with the usual Halloween items. However, amid them is a saree-clad doll hanging from the ceiling with the famous dialogue “O Stree Kal Aana” written in bold red letters.

Iconic Stree scene

For the uninitiated, the scene from the horror-comedy film shows villagers writing this particular phrase, which translates to “Oh woman, come tomorrow,” outside their homes as protection against a mysterious female entity. Presented with a touch of humour, this horror scene has created a special place in the viewers' hearts.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Maddock Films, the production company behind the film, reacted to the video with, “It's going to be a busy Halloween for Stree!”

What did 'Stree' say?

Bhumi Rajgor, who played the role of Stree in the second instalment of the film Stree 2, also dropped a comment. She wrote, “Main to aaj aa gai! (I have come today).” She replaced Flora Saini, who played this character in the 2018 film.

What did others say about this video?

An individual wrote, “Honestly, it’s cool! People have ghosts from Hollywood as well. This one is cool, creative and relatable. I just know many people will click its pictures and smile.” Another posted, “That’s so creative.” A third commented, “This is brilliant.”

What are your thoughts on this video, which shows a Stree decor outside a house in Canada for Halloween?