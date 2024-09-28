Kya baat hai’: Paris street turns into dance floor as group grooves to Stree 2’s Aayi Nai

Aayi Nai, a standout track from the film Stree 2, has captivated audiences with its catchy melody and inspired countless dance moves. The song's infectious rhythm has made it a fan favourite. Its influence is evident in the numerous videos of people showcasing their dance skills to the song. One such video, featuring a group of people dancing enthusiastically in Paris, is a testament to Aayi Nai's global appeal. The images are from a video showing people dancing to Stree 2’s Aayi Nai in Paris. (Instagram/@padmajakadam_)

An artist and engineer, Padmaja Kadam, from Mumbai, shared the video on Instagram. While posting the clip, she added the song’s name and a few hashtags.

In the clip, a group of people imitates the dance number's signature moves. What is truly captivating is the sheer joy and fun they exude while showing their skills.

Take a look at the delightful video here:

People excitedly shared varied comments on the dance video. A few also reacted using fire emoticons. Other Instagram users used the film’s dialogues to share their opinions about the performance. Praising, an individual also wrote, “Kya baat hai.”

About the song:

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song is sung by multiple singers: Pawan Singh, Simran Choudhary, Divya Kumar, and Sachin-Jigar. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, it has received millions of views on YouTube.

Aayi Nai is not the only song from the film that created a special place in the hearts of the fans. The song Aaj Ki Raat has also become a fan favourite since its release, with many sharing their dance versions. However, one video showing a group grooving to this track has received backlash from social media users.

The viral video shows kids performing to this track while wearing attire similar to the ones worn by Tamannaah Bhatia. They were performing at an event organised for Teachers’ Day. Reportedly, the dance was performed by students of a school in Assam.