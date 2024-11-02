Prashant Kishor reveals why Jan Suraaj picked ‘school bag’ as party symbol

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor on Saturday spoke about the party's poll symbol allotted by the Election Commission ahead of the bypolls in Bihar. Jan Suraaj party president Prashant Kishor at a press conference in Patna, Bihar.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The Election Commission has allotted the poll symbol "school bag" to all the four candidates fielded by Jan Suraaj for the bypolls on Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj and Imamganj assembly seats.

Speaking to reporters in Gaya, Kishor alleged that in the last 35 years, under the government of RJD and JDU supremos Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar respectively, school bags have been removed from the backs of the children of Bihar.

“... In the 35 years of Lalu-Nitish rule, the school bag has been removed from the backs of the children of Bihar and a sack of labour has been tied on them. Jan Suraj's thinking is that the way to end the poverty of the people of Bihar is school bag, the way to employment is school bag, and if migration in Bihar has to be stopped then the way is school bag,”

"That is why the election symbol of Jan Suraj is the school bag because only through education can people develop, poverty can be eradicated... " he added.

‘‘Stop voting for jaat and bhaat’’



Earlier this week, Prashant Kishor urged the people of Bihar to stop supporting political parties based on ‘jaat’ (caste) and ‘bhaat’(free ration). He said this voting behaviour is causing the state's ongoing backwardness.

Kishor, a prominent political strategist, also criticised the treatment of his home state by successive governments in Bihar and the Narendra Modi administration at the Centre.

“Lalu Prasad and chief minister Nitish Kumar kept the whole of Bihar trapped in ‘jaat’ for 35 years. For the past 10 years, Modi has been short-changing you in exchange for five kgs of ‘bhaat.’ You must stop voting for ‘jaat’ and ‘bhaat’ if you want a better future for yourself and your children,” Kishor said at the rally.