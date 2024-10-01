'BJP's compulsion': Prashant Kishor attacks Nitish Kumar, calls him mentally unfit

Poll strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor said on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would suffer the same fate for backing Nitish Kumar that the Congress faced for backing Lalu Yadav. He claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar isn't mentally or physically fit to run the state. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore addressing a press conference at party office in Patna, Bihar, India, on September 29 (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

His sharp attack came a day before the launch of his political party, Jan Suraaj.

Prashant Kishor said in an interview that the people of Bihar will sideline the two main alliances and hand over his new political party an absolute majority in the assembly.

Prashant Kishor said Nitish Kumar isn't in the right physical, mental and political state to run Bihar.

He said the people of Bihar will punish the BJP for backing Nitish Kumar.

"The Congress helped Lalu Prasad run a 'jungle raj' for 15 years. The people of Bihar completely uprooted the Congress. The BJP will suffer the same fate," he said.

He said backing Nitish Kumar is the BJP's political compulsion.

"It knows that its alliance will lose if he remains at the helm, but it is the political compulsion of the BJP," he added.

He said Nitish Kumar had been absent from public life.

"A big section in Bihar is wondering if Nitish Kumar is mentally and physically fit to provide leadership to Bihar," he told PTI in the interview.

Prashant Kishor claimed that the JD(U) leader's career is coming to an end. He said the people of Bihar passed a message to Nitish Kumar in the 2020 assembly elections when JD(U) managed to win only 42 seats while the BJP won 74. Lalu Yadav's RJD emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said it breaks up other parties across the country by hook or by crook but has chosen to "impose" Kumar on Bihar despite having many more seats in the assembly. He said the BJP needs JD(U)'s MPs to run a government at the Centre.

With inputs from PTI