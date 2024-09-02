Prashant Kishor dares RJD to field 40 Muslim candidates in Bihar

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor on Sunday accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of using Muslims as a vote bank. He demanded that they give tickets to Muslims in accordance with the population of the community in the state. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor questioned RJD on the lack of Muslim candidates in assembly elections (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Kishor said that if the RJD claimed to be working for the good of the community then Muslims should be given the opportunity to contest elections in at least 40 Vidhan Sabha seats.

"Stop snatching their rights and give them tickets as per the population. You have taken the votes from them," Prashant Kishor said.

He also declared that his party, Jan Suraaj, would win the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. "In 2025, the Chief Minister of Jan Suraaj will take the oath, and the government of Jan Suraaj will be in power. There is no, if and but," he said.

Prashant Kishor said that the main contest in the 2025 assembly elections would be between the Jan Suraaj and the NDA. "According to the Lok Sabha numbers, the NDA is ahead in 176 of 243 assembly seats in Bihar. RJD is nowhere," he added.

Earlier, Prashant Kishor had said that in Bihar assembly elections, Jan Suraaj would contest on 243 seats and nominate at least 40 women candidates.

Outlining his blueprint for women as candidates as voters, Prasant Kishor said that till 2030 his party would have trained 70-80 women as leaders of the party.

“This was not a meeting of the women's cell; it was an effort to make women leaders in the true sense. Till the time women get economic independence, their equal participation is not possible, that's why Jan Suraaj's first campaign is to make 40 women win in the next assembly elections,” he added.

Kishor also claimed that under his party's governance, women who want to do an occupation or want to get employed would get money on a "sarkari guarantee" from the government.

Another key issue he plans to bring up during the assembly elections is that “when a Jan Suraaj government is formed, no one will be forced to leave Bihar for a job of ₹10,000-12,000".

Kishor claims that the party has made plans to achieve all these goals and asked women to vote not for politicians but for the future of their children.

Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November 2025.

With inputs from PTI, ANI