Ex-Bihar minister Shyam Rajak quits RJD, likely to join JD(U)

Former Bihar minister and Dalit leader Shyam Rajak on Thursday quit the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of his expected defection to the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). Rajak, 70, said he would talk about his plans next week in response to whether he was planning to join the JD(U). Former Bihar minister Shyam Rajak. (X)

Rajak posted his resignation letter to the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on X. “I was betrayed because I am not a keen player of chess. You were making moves and I was only fulfilling my long association with you,” he wrote

Rajak did not specify the reason for quitting RJD. He is believed to have been upset over his failure to get a prime RJD post and contest the assembly election in 2020. His Phulwari constituency (reserved) was given to RJD ally Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, whose Gopal Ravidas won the seat.

Rajak was also keen to contest the 2024 national polls from Samastipur but the seat was allotted to Congress. “In the 2025 assembly polls, Rajak was unlikely to contest from Phulwari as it is with the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation. This is one of the factors why Rajak could have decided to leave the party,” said an RJD leader.

Rajak served as a minister from 2010-15 and 2019-20. He quit the RJD in 2009 and joined the JD(U). Rajak switched sides to the RJD in August 2020 when he was the industry minister.

Rajak, who is believed to have met chief minister Nitish Kumar before quitting RJD, is likely to be given a key post in JD(U) or the government once he joins the ruling party.

State RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan downplayed Rajak’s resignation, calling it insignificant as such things usually happen before elections. “The assembly polls are due in a year. It is obvious some people look for new opportunities.”