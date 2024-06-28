Number Theory: Can RJD win back its dominance in Bihar?

This is last of a two-part series which looks at RJD’s political predicament in Bihar. The first part explained the 2024 results in Bihar from RJD’s perspective
The first part of this series looked at the 2024 results to argue that ending up as the party with the highest vote share was of little benefit to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in terms of winning more seats in Bihar. This is because the RJD’s contested vote share was seventh lowest among the 11 parties which were a part of the NDA or INDIA alliance. What can the RJD do to address this challenge? Here are three charts which try to answer this question.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!