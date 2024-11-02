Arvind Sawant ‘sorry’ for ‘imported' comment on Shaina NC, but Sanjay Raut defends: 'It's a fact'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has come to the defence of his party colleague Arvind Sawant, following backlash over his “imported maal” remark about Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Shaina NC that sparked widespread criticism across Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut emphasised that the issue was blown out of proportion.(PTI)

Sanjay Raut said there has been “no insult” and insisted that such sensitive issues should not be blown out of proportion.

“There is no insult in referring to Shaina NC, the BJP candidate from Mumbadevi, as ‘imported maal’ since she is not a local. If she is from outside, then it's a mere fact," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP defended Arvind Sawant,

"What about the remarks made regarding Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi? It’s important to revisit history. When outsiders contest elections, people often point out their origins. Creating a controversy here is unnecessary," Sanjay Raut added.

'Imported maal' controversy

Arvind Sawant, an MP of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, has triggered a massive row after he allegedly described Shaina NC as an “imported maal.”

“Look at her situation. She spent her career in the BJP and now switches parties. Imported 'maal' just don't thrive here; only genuine 'maal' does,” Arvind Sawant told reporters.

In response, Shaina NC filed a complaint at the Nagpada Police Station against Arvind Sawant alleging that the Shiv Sena (UBT) has no respect for women.

“This is not a trivial issue. Objectification and disrespect towards women are serious matters. The truth of this incident is captured in the video, highlighting a troubling mindset," she said.

FIR against Arvind Sawant

After Shaina's complaint, the police lodged an FIR against Sawant under Sections 79 and 356(2) for allegedly outraging the modesty of women. Both the Election Commission and the Women’s Commission are now taking action regarding the situation.

Arvind Sawant's clarification

On Saturday, Arvind Sawant apologised for his remark and said he was being “deliberately targeted”.

Addressing reporters in Mumbai , Sawant said he would never insult women adding that his statements were “interpreted differently”.

“Some allegations have been made against me for the past few days. A complaint has been lodged against me in this regard. We will never insult women. An atmosphere is being created that I have insulted a woman, I have never done this in my life. One of my statements was interpreted differently. I apologize if my statement hurt anyone's feelings,” Sawant said.

“I am being deliberately targeted by giving a different meaning, I am sad about this but still, if my statement has hurt anyone's feelings then I express regret. The respect of women in the country cannot be seen according to the party,” he added.