Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT) apologises for sexist remark on Shaina NC after backlash

Arvind Sawant, who has been facing severe backlash for his "imported maal" remark on Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, apologised for his comment stating that he never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments. Shaina NC filed a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) over the 'imported maal' remark.(PTI)

“For the last one day, an atmosphere is being created that I have insulted a woman, I have never done this in my life. I am being deliberately targeted by giving a different meaning, I am sad about this but still, if my statement has hurt anyone's feelings then I express regret. The respect of women in the country cannot be seen according to the party,” Sawant said while addressing the media.

Arvind Sawant, an MP of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, allegedly referred to Shaina as "imported maal," saying, "Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she went to another party. Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does."

His statement soon snowballed into a massive controversy which led to severe backlash from opposition leaders.

Later, Shaina NC filed a complaint against him at the Nagpada Police Station over his comment.

Notably, police have registered an FIR under Sections 79 and 356(2) for outraging the modesty of women, and the Election Commission and Women Commission have taken cognizance against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC strongly condemned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's "imported maal" remark, stating that objectification of women, and outraging the modesty of women is not a small problem.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Shaina said, "FIR has been registered in Nagpada police station under Sections 79 and 356(2) outraging the modesty of women. The Election Commission and Women Commission have also taken cognizance. This is a fight for the respect of women...Objectification of women, and outraging the Modesty of women is not a small problem. The truth will be in front of everyone in the video but this mindset and perverted mentality is visible."