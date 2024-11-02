'Balasaheb Thackeray would have smashed Arvind Sawant's mouth': Eknath Shinde on remarks on Shaina NC

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday hit out at Arvind Sawant for his alleged derogatory remarks on Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC saying if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive, he would have broken the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's mouth. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde termed Sawant's remark as 'unfortunate.' (HT PHOTO)

Eknath Shinde termed Arvind Sawant's remarks about the ‘imported maal’s “unfortunate” and said no amount of criticism is enough for him.

"It's very unfortunate. Speaking ill of a woman is highly condemnable, and no amount of criticism is enough. Claiming to follow Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, their actions reveal their true nature.

"If Balasaheb had been here and a Shiv Sainik had done this, he would have smashed his face. Their actions expose their character. MVA earlier defamed our women and sisters in Guwahati. In the upcoming elections, women will surely teach a lesson to those who disrespect them," news agency ANI quoted Eknath Shinde as saying.

'Sisters of Maharashtra...': Eknath Shinde confident of win in assembly poll

Earlier on Friday, Eknath Shinde had slammed Arvind Sawant and the “sisters of Maharashtra will show him his place and send him back home”.

Shinde said, "If we look at it honestly, it is unfortunate. Whoever has said this, all the sisters of Maharashtra will show him his place and send him back home. I will just say that all these sisters will take revenge on those who insulted another sister of theirs and send them back home in the elections."

Arvind Sawant's 'Maal remark'

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly election, Shiv Sena UBT leader sparked a massive row after he allegedly referred to Shaina NC as “imported maal”.

"Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she went to another party. Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does," Arvind Sawant said while talking to reporters.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Nagpada Police Station against Sawant on a complaint by Shaina NC.

After filing a complaint, Shaina NC said the law would take its course.

"FIR has been registered - regarding outraging the modesty of woman and defamation as he has used derogatory remark. We are here to work actively. If he had to discuss, he should have discussed over work. The law will take its course, I have done what a self-respecting woman should do," the Shiv Sena leader told ANI.

Shaina NC slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi for not respecting women. She said the women of Maharashtra will give them a befitting reply.

"We all know that 'MahaVinashAghadi' don't respect women... Ma Mumba Devi's blessing is with me, I am a woman but not 'maal'. If you are to make derogatory remarks against any woman, then this is the FIR and the law will take its course," she added.

Arvind Sawant's clarification

After facing flak for his "imported maal" remark, Arvind Sawant on Friday claimed that he did not mention Shaina's name.

"I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here. It's their habit to create uproar," he said while speaking to ANI.

Sawant further said he has always respected women and accused his opponents of trying to tarnish his reputation.

The Maharashtra Assembly election is set to take place on November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.