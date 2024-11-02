10 devotees injured due to stampede-like situation and difficult trek to Deviramma temple

At least 10 devotees were injured following a stampede as well as a result of a difficult trek to the Deviramma temple in Mallenahalli, Chikkamagaluru district, on Thursday as thousands gathered to participate in the annual darshan of goddess Deviramma, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. Devotees stand in queues as they visit the Deviramma hill temple on the occasion of Diwali, in Chikkamagaluru district. (PTI)

Devotees trekked barefoot through a forested path to reach the temple, which opens only for a day every year. Despite extensive security and facilities provided by the district administration, several devotees fell sick, and some sustained injuries during the climb, they added.

The Chikkamagaluru district administration made several arrangements, including deploying police personnel along the steep, narrow paths leading to the hilltop shrine, to manage the large crowd. However, over 10 devotees reportedly became ill or injured on the way, with some slipping on the rugged terrain that led to stampede-like situation, and sustaining serious hand and foot injuries.

The rescue teams, including fire brigade and police personnel, quickly responded, assisting the injured by carrying them for approximately 5 kilometres downhill on stretchers. They were then transported to Mallegowda Government Hospital in Chikkamagaluru. Over 800 police personnel were deployed to ensure security throughout the event.

As in past years, BJP MLC CT Ravi joined the devotees on the barefoot pilgrimage to the Deviramma’s shrine, drawing a crowd of followers and a wave of selfies. The district police and administration prepared extensively to prevent accidents during the event.

“The incident occurred as devotees were descending the hill shrine,” Chikkamagaluru Rural Police Inspector M Sachin said. “Over 1.5 lakh devotees have visited the shrine since Wednesday. Many slipped due to rain while descending. Because of narrow roads, the district administration banned vehicles from the area. The injured were taken to the hospital on stretchers, but all have been discharged and are out of danger,” he added.