Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag

Anantnag encounter: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The encounter broke out near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area of the south Kashmir district. Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists in the Khanyar area in Srinagar on Saturday. (PTI)

Of the two terrorists killed, one was a foreigner and the other a local. Their group affiliation was yet to be ascertained, news agency PTI reported citing unna,ed officials.

The operation is underway and further details were awaited, the officials said.

Meanwhile, another encounter is underway in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. So far, there are no reports of any casualties on either side, according to officials.

"A cordon and search operation in Khanyar area of district Srinagar has resulted in an exchange of fire. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

Earlier the officials said an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.

In a post on X, the Indian Army on Saturday said terrorists opened fire on security personnel and escaped into the jungle.

"On 01 November 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in gen area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

Earlier on October 29, the security forces killed three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

2 labourers from UP hurt in terror attack in Budgam

Saturday's encounter broke out a day after two labourers from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

Sufiyan and Usman were injured after they came under attack in the Mazhama area of Magam in the central Kashmir district. The duo were taken to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

This was the fifth terror attack in the Kashmir valley since a new government was formed in the Union Territory last month.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah were among the leaders who condemned the attack.

NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi wondered "why this sudden rise in these attacks immediately after the recent elections".

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra strongly condemned the attack, terming it most unfortunate, and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari described the attack as the worst form of cowardice.

On October 24, two soldiers and two Army porters were killed while another porter and a soldier were injured in a terrorist attack on an Army vehicle six kilometres from the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg.

Earlier that day, terrorists shot at and injured Shubam Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, in the Tral area of Pulwama district.

On October 20, a local doctor and six non-local labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal. A labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.