Two migrant workers shot at by terrorists in Budgam

Two non-local workers working on a Jal Jeevan Mission project in Budgam district were shot at by terrorists on Friday evening. Security personnel keep vigil after two persons from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by militants, in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. (PTI)

The injured duo, identified as Sufiyan, 25, and Usman Malik, 20, residents of Sharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were attacked by unidentified gunmen near Mazhama Nowgam village in Magam Budgam.

Both men were rushed to Jehlum Valley hospital, Srinagar, for treatment where doctors said their condition was stable. While one of them has been injured in the leg, the other sustained injuries on the arm.

The attack was the fourth such assault on civilians since the formation of the new National Conference-led Jammu and Kashmir government.

“Security forces have been rushed to the spot. The injured workers have been taken to hospital and are stable,” a senior police officer said, adding, soon after the attack, army and police began a search operation in the area where non locals were attacked.

A migrant labourer had on October 24 been shot at by suspected gunmen in Tral of Pulwama district. The worker was identified as Shubham Kumar from Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on October 20, seven people, including a Kashmiri doctor, migrant labourers, and staff of a contractor working on a tunnel along the Srinagar-Leh national highway, were killed in a terror attack in J&K’s Ganderbal district.

The bullet-riddled body of Ashok Chauhan, 37, a labourer from Bihar, had on On October 18 been recovered in the Shopian district.