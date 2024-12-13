Donald Trump reveals why he thinks Kamala Harris' campaign was doomed from the start, 'You have to know what you’re…'

Donald Trump opened up about Kamala Harris’ failed White House bid in his Time ‘Person of the Year’ interview, saying the vice president’s biggest mistake was “taking the assignment” at all. The president-elect said Harris’ campaign was doomed from the very beginning “because you have to know what you’re good at.” Donald Trump reveals why he thinks Kamala Harris' campaign was doomed from the start (AFP)

Trump said Harris’ failure also stemmed from the fact that she was unable to reach a wider audience on the campaign trail by speaking to streamers and podcasters, like Joe Rogan, as he did. “When she wouldn’t talk to anybody, it shone a light on her,” Trump said.

“You know, she didn’t do anything. And people said, ‘Is there something wrong with her?’ Why would they? I mean, I’m doing this interview with you. I did interviews with, if I had the time, anybody that would ask, I’d do interviews,” he continued.

He further said, “I think the Joe Rogan interview, you know, went on for almost three and a half hours.”

Donald Trump named Time Person of the Year

Time Magazine named Trump as its person of the year for the second time after he won the honour following his 2016 presidential election victory. Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobsm, in his letters to leaders, credited the president-elect with "marshalling a comeback of historic proportions" and "driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment" that reshaped the American presidency.

Time said in a description of Trump that he won the 2024 election "in a stunning political comeback." "He has reshaped the American electorate, activating young male voters who propelled him to a decisive victory that saw him win the popular vote for the first time and turn every swing state red," the outlet said.

It added, "His 2024 win is history-making in multiple ways: he will be the oldest President in U.S. history, and he was convicted earlier this year by a New York jury of 34 counts of fraud, making him the first convicted felon to be elected President."