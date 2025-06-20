Who was Sara Burack? Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House star killed in Hamptons hit-and-run at 40

Real estate professional and Netflix star Sara Burack reportedly died after being struck by a vehicle in a suspected hit-and-run in Hampton Bays, New York. The fatal incident took place around 3 am on June 19, according to local authorities. As per the Express UK, emergency services responded to a 911 call from a passer-by who spotted a woman lying near Montauk Highway, close to the Villa Paul Restaurant. Burack was found unconscious, bearing injuries consistent with a vehicular impact. She was later declared dead at a hospital. Sara Burack, a top real estate agent, was killed in a hit-and-run in the Hamptons at 40(Instagram)

The Southampton Town Police Department and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating the matter. No eyewitnesses have been confirmed so far, and police have not identified the vehicle responsible.

From business development to Netflix fame, a look at Sara Burack's career

Before entering real estate, Sara served as Vice President of Sales in the construction materials sector after graduating from Franklin & Marshall College, as per her LinkedIn bio.

She later transitioned into the property market, working for Nest Seekers International, where she quickly rose through the ranks.

Specialising in sales and leasing across the tri-state area and the Hamptons, Sara brought in over $1 billion in real estate transactions and managed $310 million in inventory, her bio added.

Her client portfolio included luxury rentals, second homes, and investment properties. She also held expertise in new development, 1031 exchanges, commercial leasing and foreign diplomat housing.

Sara starred in Million Dollar Beach House, a real estate reality series on Netflix, which followed agents from Nest Seekers competing in the luxury housing market.

A life of success and service

According to her LinkedIn profile, beyond sales, Sara was actively involved in philanthropy. She volunteered with the ASPCA, the Southampton Animal Shelter, and worked closely with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s NYC Chapter. She even campaigned for the LLS Woman of the Year title in 2017. In parallel, she contributed as a business consultant to Social Life Magazine, a luxury lifestyle publication in the Hamptons.

FAQs:

1. What was Sara Burack best known for?

Sara Burack was a luxury real estate agent and star of the Netflix series Million Dollar Beach House. She worked with Nest Seekers International.

2. How did Sara Burack die?

Sara died in a hit-and-run accident on June 19, 2025, in Hampton Bays, New York. The investigation is still underway.

3. What was Sara Burack's professional background?

She had over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, handled over $1 billion in sales, and held a diverse portfolio that spanned from commercial leasing to luxury properties.