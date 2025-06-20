Netflix’s most-watched films this week include Tyler Perry’s Straw and true crime thriller A Widow’s Game
From time-travel romances to real-life tragedies, these Netflix hits are dominating globally—one has already racked up 74 million views.
Netflix’s latest weekly viewing figures have revealed a major success story. Tyler Perry’s emotional drama Straw has drawn over 74.2 million views in just two weeks, making it the platform’s most-watched film of the year so far. Other entries in this week’s top 10 include gritty thrillers, hard-hitting documentaries, and animated favourites.
Here’s a look at the top 10 Netflix movies globally this week
Straw – 48.9 million views
Tyler Perry’s gripping new film follows single mother Janiyah Wilkinson (Taraji P. Henson), whose day spirals into chaos as she struggles to care for her ill daughter. Viewers have praised its raw emotional weight and shocking twists. Currently streaming on Netflix.
K.O. – 19.4 million views
This French action-thriller stars Ciryl Gane as Bastien, an ex-MMA fighter drawn back into danger to help a grieving widow find her missing child. Set in Marseille’s criminal underworld, K.O. combines tension and emotion with fast-paced action. Watch on Netflix.
Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster – 17.4 million views
Mark Monroe’s documentary examines the 2023 Titan sub tragedy. Through interviews, whistleblower accounts, and archived footage, it unpacks the events that led to the fatal expedition. Available on Netflix.
Our Times – 7.1 million views
In this Mexican sci-fi romance, two physicists are transported from 1966 to 2025. As they adapt to a modern world, their relationship and identities are tested. The film stars Lucero and Benny Ibarra. Streaming on Netflix.
Plane – 6.3 million views
Gerard Butler stars as a commercial pilot forced to land on a hostile island. With a fugitive (Mike Colter) by his side, he must protect passengers from militants. Now on Netflix.
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy – 6.2 million views
This documentary revisits the 2021 crowd surge at Travis Scott’s concert in Houston. It compiles survivor accounts, 911 audio, and event footage to explore what went wrong. Watch on Netflix.
Bee Movie – 4.8 million views
Jerry Seinfeld’s 2007 animated comedy continues to charm audiences. Barry the bee takes on the human race in a bizarre, honey-fuelled legal drama. Streaming on Netflix.
A Widow’s Game – 4.8 million views
This Spanish-language thriller tells the chilling true story of nurse Maje and her role in a 2017 murder. A tale of betrayal, wiretaps, and cold calculation. Available on Netflix.
Get Hard – 4.4 million views
In this buddy comedy, Kevin Hart trains white-collar criminal Will Ferrell for prison life. Cameos include T.I., John Mayer and Jimmy Fallon. Watch now on Netflix.
FAQs
What is the most-watched film on Netflix in 2025?
Adolescence is currently the most-watched Netflix film of 2025, with over 74 million views.
Which Netflix documentaries are trending right now?
Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster and Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy are leading in documentary viewership.
Are these films available globally?
Yes, all titles listed are available for streaming on Netflix in most regions.