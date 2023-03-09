‘I could hear Ciryl Gane’s spine popping': Jon Jones' scary revelation after historic win in main event of UFC 285

Jon Jones had overpowered Ciryl Gane in only two minutes and four seconds in the high-voltage bout between the two superstars in the main event of UFC 285 on Saturday, last week. With the heavyweight title victory, Jones became only the eighth UFC fighter to have won at two titles in two different weight categories, having lifted the crown in light heavyweight earlier in his career.

Many fans wondered what prompted Gane to surrender so timidly and early in the much-hyped bout where many experts had tipped the French fighter to hold the upper hand. In an interaction with Sports Illustrated, Jones delved into the moment he won the match by performing a guillotine choke on Gane.

ALSO READ: NAC dismisses Jamie Pickett's claim of groin strike by Bo Nickal in UFC 285 bout

“I locked it up twice. The first time, I could hear his spine popping. I gave him a nice chiropractic adjustment. The second time, he didn’t want that same ratchet on his neck, and I put my arm on his neck and choked him out. I didn’t expect it to go that quickly, but that’s what we were looking for, the win and domination,” said Jones.

Meanwhile, Jones is likely to make his first heavyweight title defense against former division champion Stipe Miocic as part of the UFC 290 extravaganza at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, this July.

Ahead of his potential match against Miocic, Jones has warned his American opponent.

“I say this respectfully to Stipe — I would take time off from being a firefighter right now. And I mean that with all due respect,” Jones said during the UFC 285 post-fight press conference.

“My whole world is going to be focused on him. This is the biggest opportunity in my life to beat the heavyweight GOAT and I’m going give it everything I’ve got, absolutely everything I’ve got," he added.