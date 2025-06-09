How to stream Love Island UK version tonight in US

Love Island (UK) is all set to make a comeback with season 12. It premieres on Monday, June 9, on ITV2 and streams on ITVX. Fresh episodes will drop six nights a week, Sunday to Friday, at 4 pm Eastern Time in the US. US viewers will have to wait until Thursday, June 12, to stream the show on Hulu, as episodes will be released with a three-day delay after the UK premiere.

TBH, who wants to wait and risk running into spoilers? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. Here is how you can watch Love Island UK Season 12 early in the US:

How To Watch Love Island (UK) In US:

In the UK, the show is available for free on ITVX.

Fans in the US will have to get an ExpressVPN and switch the location to the UK. Now, you are all set to watch it live on ITVX.

ExpressVPN is user-friendly, fast and works with several streaming sites.

All You Need To Know About Love Island (UK) Season 12:

Maya Jama is returning as the host, keeping things spicy as ever. While the show usually runs for around 8 weeks, ITV hasn’t officially confirmed how long this season will go on.

The fun part? The cast, obviously. A fresh mix of singles is ready to stir things up in the villa. There has already been some drama. Kyle Ashman, 22, was announced as a contestant but quickly got the boot after reports of his arrest came out.

A Look At Who Is heading Into The villa This Summer:

Sophie Lee, 29 – Motivational speaker and author from Manchester

Dejon Noel Williams, 26 – Personal trainer from London

Meg Moore, 25 – Payroll specialist from Southampton

Tommy Bradley, 22 – Landscape gardener from Hertfordshire

Alima Gagio, 23 – Works in wealth management in Glasgow

Ben Holbrough, 23 – Private hire taxi driver and model from Gloucester

Megan Forte Clarke, 24 – Musical theatre performer and energy broker from Brighton (originally from Dublin)

Helena Ford, 29 – Cabin crew, based in London

Conor Phillips, 25 – Pro rugby player from Limerick

Blu Chegini, 26 – Construction project manager in London

Shakira Khan, 22 – Marketing pro from Burnley

Harry Cooksley, 30 – Gold trader, semi-pro footballer and model from Guildford

FAQs

When did Love Island UK 2025 premiere?

The show premiered on Monday, June 9.

How can US viewers watch Love Island UK?

Fans in the US can watch it using ExpressVPN.

Who is hosting Love Island UK 2025?

Everyone’s favourite Maya Jama is returning as the host.

Who are the contestants in Love Island UK 2025?

Sophie Lee, Dejon Noel Williams, Meg Moore, Tommy Bradley, Alima Gagio, Ben Holbrough, Megan Forte Clarke, Helena Ford, Conor Phillips, Blu Chegini, Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley.