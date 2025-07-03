Ramayana Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s first looks as Rama and Ravana leave fans divided; ‘reverse their roles’

After what seems like an incredibly long wait, the announcement teaser of Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana is finally here! Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, the film celebrates the immortal story of Rama v/s Ravana. One of the biggest highlights of this project is that music maestros Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are joining forces for the first time for the music of Ramayana. Talk about epic! Along with the teaser, director Nitesh shared a heartwarming note which read, “Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History.” Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in Ramayana

The announcement video of Ramayana gave us a magnificent sneak peek into the magnum opus and also teased fans with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s first looks. We catch a sight of RK as Rama, preparing to shoot an arrow and climbing a tree, whereas Yash gives a blink and miss glimpse. Well, netizens have tons to say about this announcement teaser. While some fans are deeply impressed and can’t wait to witness the spectacle, there are many social media users who have their reservation about the star cast.

For instance, lauding Ranbir, one social media user shared, “The way he holds the arrow, Its so good and seems perfect!! Vfx, music all goated. Ahhh they teased us too early -got to wait until 2026 lol,” whereas another netizen wrote, “He got the body language right . Yash looks menacing and Ranbir the way he held the arrow was gorgeous. That's exactly how he had to do it . So excited.” Talking about Yash, a fan shared, “Honestly, yash looks convincing as ravan he has aura to carry a character as dynamic as ravan,” whereas another comment read, “Sorry but i feel Yash is going to cook Ranbir so hard Lmao.”

Meanwhile, others feel that Ranbir and Yash’s characters should be reversed. One such fan shared, “Both should have reversed their roles!! Yash if clean shaved, or even look from his movies before KGF would suit. And Ranbir can take Animal look to be Raavan,” whereas another wrote, “Yash as ram would be a more suitable choice.” Giving more casting options, a netizen claimed, “Say what you may but Hrithik or Ramcharan were better choices for the role. Ranbir just doesn't feel right,” whereas another wrote, “missed opportunity for Ranveer as raavan.”

Ramayana Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026 whereas Ramayana Part 2 will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027. How excited are you?