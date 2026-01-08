The Traitors US is back for season 4: See full cast, release date, time and more

The Traitors is back for Season 4, bringing together stars from Hollywood, sports, and reality TV for the ultimate campy murder-mystery competition. Iconic contestants from Survivor, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Dancing With The Stars have gathered in a Scottish castle to compete for a grand prize of up to $250,000, as reported by USA Today. The Traitors is back for Season 4 on January 8, featuring a star-studded cast competing for a $250,000 prize. (@TheTraitorsUS/X)

Also Read: Renee Nicole Good's alma mater issues statement after Minneapolis ICE shooting: ‘One of our own’

When will The Traitors Season 4 release in the US? The first three episodes of The Traitors Season 4 premiere on Peacock on Thursday, January 8, at 9 pm ET. Last season, Habby Windey, Dylan Efron, Dolores Catania, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten emerged as the largest group of winners in the show's history, claiming the $204,300 prize as faithfuls.

The Traitors US Season 4 cast Scottish actor Alan Cumming has hosted all four seasons of the US version of The Traitors. The Season 4 cast features a mix of stars from Hollywood, sports, and reality TV, ready to compete in the reality TV show.

The cast includes:

Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Porsha Williams (Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Caroline Stanbury (Real Housewives of Dubai/ Ladies of London)

Candiace Dillard Bassett (Real Housewives of Potomac)

Dorinda Medley (Real Housewives of New York City)

Rob Rausch (Love Island)

Maura Higgins (Love Island)

Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

Yam Yam Arocho (Survivor)

Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

Tiffany Monique Mitchell (Big Brother)

Ian Terry (Big Brother)

Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Mark Ballas (Dancing With the Stars)

Kristen Kish (Top Chef)

Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach / One Tree Hill)

Tara Lipinski (Olympic figure skater)

Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater)

Eric Nam (singer / TV host)

Michael Rapaport (actor/comedian)

Ron Funches (comedian)

Donna Kelce (TV personality)