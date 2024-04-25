What is your Tortured Poets Department Taylor Swift song based on your Zodiac?

Aries- “thanK you aIMee” Aries isn't known for being subtle, and this track by Taylor Swift is no exception, especially since it even includes the name of its target in the title. Aries energy is bold and direct, and "thanK you aIMee" doesn't hold back—it's pointing fingers, calling out names, and getting loud about it. It's like aiming straight for the heart, not holding anything back, and involving family members in the argument. Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department has broken quite a few records already.

Taurus- “Clara Bow” and/or “Guilty as Sin”

Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Taurus rules over the second house, associated with wealth and self-worth. In her song, Swift pays homage to the sense of entitlement often associated with Taurus, describing beauty as a powerful force that demands attention and more.

Taurus individuals are known for their unwavering loyalty, but they can also be possessive and prone to jealousy, even if they don't always act on it. This aspect is captured in the song "Guilty As Sin." Additionally, the mention of a hedge maze in the song references the legendary Minotaur, which adds to the Taurus imagery.

Gemini energy is like a never-ending sentence; this track listing seems deliberately lacking in spaces and proper grammar. The chorus of the song captures the essence of Gemini's indecisiveness: "Whether I'm gonna be your wife or gonna smash up your bike, I haven't decided yet. But I'm gonna get you back. Whether I'm gonna curse you out or take you back to my house, I haven't decided yet. But I'm gonna get you back." It reflects the Gemini's tendency to flip-flop between choices and fluctuate between affection and aversion in romantic relationships.

Post Malone, a popular Cancer, makes a guest appearance in this nostalgic black-and-white music video. It's filled with rain, an old-fashioned phone booth, matching tattoos, thin eyebrows, vintage clothes, and twin typewriters. These elements, along with the pastel fumes they release, mingle above a strange office scene. It's a unique style that feels distinctly Cancerian.

Leo- “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

The song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" embodies the essence of Leo. Known as the sign of the stage, Leos have a knack for putting on a show, even when they're hurting inside. There's a part of them that finds beauty in heartache, as it highlights their cheekbones and makes it easier for them to cry on cue.

Swift sings, “Lights, camera bitch smile / even when you want to die…All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting, ‘More!’” The applause from the crowd serves as a bittersweet reminder that the admiration of strangers can sometimes fill the void left by the absence of someone who truly matters.

Virgo- “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

Virgo is often seen as the romantic who goes for the underdog, the one with potential but not much to show for it. They're drawn to relationships where they see room for improvement. This earth sign resonates with Swift's lyrics like, "They shake their heads, saying, 'God help her' when I tell 'em he’s my man. But your good Lord doesn’t need to lift a finger; I can fix him, no really, I can."

For Virgo, there's a thin line between a challenge and a lost cause, and they're usually the ones determined to push the agenda forward.

Libra -“The Manuscript”

Libras might feel a connection to "The Manuscript" because it's rumored to be inspired by the classic Libra heartthrob, John Mayer. The song features a cringeworthy pickup line and mentions of French press coffee and slow dances, all of which scream Libra vibes. It's like a true expression of Venusian energy, straight from the heart.

Scorpio- “How Did It End”

Scorpios, ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation and endings, tend to embrace the dramatic and melancholic. They gravitate towards gothic aesthetics, like using dark fonts, listening to sad piano ballads, and adorning themselves with black lace and dried flowers.

In "How Did It End," Swift delivers an extravagant tribute to lost love, painting a vivid picture of grief: "Say it once again with feeling / How the death rattle breathing / Silenced as the soul was leaving / The deflation of our dreaming / Leaving me bereft and reeling / My beloved ghost and me / Sitting in a tree / D-Y-I-N-G." Turning the concept of death into a twisted nursery rhyme? That's classic Scorpio scorn.

Sagittarius-“So High School”

Sagittarius vibes are all about embracing adventure, optimism, and intellectual curiosity. "So High School" perfectly captures the excitement of a new crush and the thrill of youthful romance, even if it involves some backseat action.

Swift, a Sagittarius herself, sings about her budding relationship with Travis Kelce, also a Sagittarius moon. The song includes playful boasts about discussing Aristotle while watching "American Pie" (cue the eye roll), sharing easy laughs, sweet moments, and even getting frisky while playing "Grand Theft Auto."

It's all about living life to the fullest and enjoying the ride, no matter where it takes you. So keep being yourselves, stay in the game, and have fun!

Swift's song "The Alchemy" reflects her Capricorn-driven ambition, likely inspired by her relationship with Travis Kelce. The lyrics boast confidence, comparing her achievements to scoring touchdowns and claiming victory: "When I succeed, I leave others behind. I rise above the competition and become the best." It's like showing off her greatness in relationships, akin to doing something daring like a keg stand on a football field.

The interpretation of "Down Bad" involving Swift and Spock rather than Matt Healy certainly adds a fringe, almost sci-fi twist.

For Aquarians, being associated with the extraterrestrial and the experimental, the theme of feeling let down by an alien abduction might resonate. Lyrics like "Did you really beam me up / In a cloud of sparkling dust / Just to do experiments on? / Tell me I was the chosen one / Showed me that this world is bigger than us / Then sent me back where I came from" capture the disappointment of feeling used and discarded after experiencing something extraordinary.

Pisces- “Florida!!!”

"Florida!!!" with all its exclamation points, embodies the essence of Pisces. Pisceans are all about escaping reality and getting lost in dreams. This song celebrates places like they're addictive substances, enjoying good weather, indulging in bad habits, and even partying in a bathroom during a hurricane. It's like avoiding real life and any trouble that comes with it.