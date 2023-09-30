Tupac Shakur’s alleged killer Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis charged with murder and arrested in Las Vegas after 27 years

A man connected to the fatal shooting of the legendary rapper Tupac Shakur has been apprehended and charged with murder in Las Vegas, marking a significant development in a case that has remained unsolved for decades. The arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, was announced by prosecutors on a Friday morning, following a grand jury indictment. Las Vegas police said they have made an arrest, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, for the first time in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)(AP)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo shed light on the arrest, describing Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who allegedly "ordered the death" of Tupac Shakur. This arrest comes after a prolonged investigation, with DiGiacomo revealing that a grand jury had been convened in this case for "several months."

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon for his alleged role in leading a group of men to kill hip-hop star Tupac Shakur in a 1996 drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip, is shown in a police mugshot released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on September 29, 2023. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.(via REUTERS)

The arrest unfolded following a police raid on July 17, which took place at a residence in Henderson, Nevada, belonging to Davis’ wife, Pamela Clemons, according to records obtained by Page Six. Davis was taken into custody without incident while he was out for a walk near his home during the search. The legal documents about the search warrant explicitly mentioned the quest for items related to the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Interestingly, copies of Davis' book, "Compton Street Legend," were seized by the authorities during the raid, suggesting a potential connection between the author and the case. Moreover, the search warrant revealed the confiscation of .40 caliber ammunition cartridges, which were the same type of ammunition used in the fatal shooting of the iconic rapper.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis has maintained for years that he was an eyewitness to the shooting of Tupac Shakur, which occurred on the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996.

Shakur had been riding in the passenger seat of a BMW driven by notorious rap producer Marion "Suge" Knight after a boxing match when a white Cadillac pulled alongside their vehicle. Tragically, the occupants of the Cadillac opened fire, hitting Shakur three times in the chest and wounding Knight.

The "All Eyez on Me" rapper succumbed to his injuries in the hospital six days later at the age of 25.

For years, investigators had suspected that Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, the likely shooter, was already deceased, having been killed in a separate shooting two years after Tupac Shakur's tragic death. However, with the recent arrest of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, there is newfound hope for justice in a case that has captivated the public's imagination for over two decades.