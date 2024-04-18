 Trailer gone rogue: Henry Cavill, Margot Robbie's fake AI-created James Bond footage gets over 2.5M views | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
Trailer gone rogue: Henry Cavill, Margot Robbie's fake AI-created James Bond footage gets over 2.5M views

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 18, 2024 03:35 PM IST

A fan-made trailer of Bond 26, a fictitious 007 movie starring Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie, is being lapped up amid uncertainity over the spy's future.

A fan has taken advantage of the uncertainty around who's going to be the next James Bond. Using artificial intelligence, they created a trailer of Bond 26, a fictitious 007 movie starring Henry Cavill as the superspy and Margot Robbie as a Bond Girl. (Also Read: Liam Neeson is ready for ‘hot Irish guy summer’, reveals why he said no to playing James Bond)

AI imagines Henry Cavill as the next James Bond.
AI imagines Henry Cavill as the next James Bond.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer uses AI-created frames and stills from other movies of the two actors to build a Bond movie-like template. While the caption of the trailer on YouTube does clarify that it's a fake one, the number of views have now crossed 2.5 million.

“Please note that this video is a concept trailer created solely for artistic and entertainment purposes. I have meticulously incorporated various effects, sound design, AI technologies, movie analytics, and other elements to bring my vision to life. Its purpose is purely artistic, aiming to entertain and engage with the YouTube community. My goal is to showcase my creativity and storytelling skills through this trailer. Thank you for your support, and let’s dive into the world of imagination,” states creator KHStudio.

Henry Cavill and 007

Interestingly, Henry Cavill did audition for Martin Campbell's 2006 Bond movie Casino Royale, but he was rejected because he was “too young.” Eventually, Daniel Craig was selected to play Bond and he continued to do so in the successive movies of the franchise, up until No Time To Die in 2021.

When it was rumoured that he's been approached to play Bond after Daniel's exit, Henry said on The Rich Eisen Show, "I have no idea. All I’ve got to go off is the rumors. The same information you have. Maybe I’m too old now, maybe I’m not. It’s up to Barbara Broccoli and Mike Wilson (producers) and we’ll see what their plans are.”

The recent name that popped up for the casting of 007 is Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The Kick-Ass star is no stranger to action movies and at 33 is a good age to join the franchise, as producers likely want a 10 year commitment to the role.

 

 

 

Trailer gone rogue: Henry Cavill, Margot Robbie's fake AI-created James Bond footage gets over 2.5M views
