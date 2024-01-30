 How did Amanda Davies die? One Life to Live star was Erika Slezak's daughter | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
How did Amanda Davies die? One Life to Live star was Erika Slezak's daughter

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 30, 2024 03:49 PM IST

Erika Slezak's daughter Amanda Davies, who portrayed the teenage version of her real-life mom in One Life to Live, has died at the age of 42

Soap veteran Erika Slezak's daughter, Amanda Davies, died at the age of 42. The 77-year-old actress confirmed the news of her daughter's death via a statement posted Monday on her official fan club website, citing the tragic incident as “sudden.” Davies was famous for portraying the younger version of her real-life mother on the daytime soap opera One Life to Live.

One Life to Live star Amanda Davies, the daughter of Erika Slezak, died 'very suddenly' at the age of 42(Getty Images)
One Life to Live star Amanda Davies, the daughter of Erika Slezak, died 'very suddenly' at the age of 42(Getty Images)

How did One Life to Live actress Amanda Davies die?

Though shocking, the cause of Davies' death is yet to be disclosed. The statement on Slezak's website reads, “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika's daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time,” per Entertainment Weekly.

Apart from her “very sudden” death, no other details have been revealed about Davies, who was 42 at the time. The news comes less than two months after another One Life to Live star's death. Puerto Rican actor Kamar de los Reyes, who portrayed cop Antonio Vega in the series, died at the age of 56 on December 24, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.

Davies was born to Slezak and American Gigolo star Brian Davies in 1981. She played the teenage version of her mom, Slezak's character Victoria “Viki” Lord, on the ABC soap opera in a series of flashbacks in the years 2002 and 2013. Slezak, who is a legendary soap actress, won a record-breaking six Daytime Emmy Awards for her role as Viki.

Tributes pour in for Amanda Davies

Shortly after the news about the death of Slezak's daughter Davies emerged, One Life to Live fans flocked to social media to pay their respects. American actor and writer Michael Fairman wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “This just broke my heart. My thoughts are with dear Erika at this time. I know how much she loved her children.”

One fan wrote, “My condolences go out to Erika, family, and friends during this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers are with them.” Another said, “Condolences to Erika and her family.”

