One Life to live actor Kamar de los Reyes dies at 56: Reason behind Black Ops II's iconic villain’s death

Kamar de los Reyes, the actor who breathed life into Raul Menendez, the hauntingly charismatic antagonist of Call of Duty: Black Ops II. in a tragic turn of events passes away at the age of 56. The legendary voice fell silent, leaving behind a legacy intertwined with gaming history on Dec. 24 in Los Angeles. Kamar de los Reyes enjoyed a cult following and was known for some of the iconic portrayals. Kamar de los Reyes(Getty)

Kamar de los reyes cause of death

The actor who portrayed Antonio Vega in One Life to Live was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. At the time of his sudden death, the actor was working on the show All American and had filmed parts for Hulu's series Washington Black and Marvel's upcoming Daredevil series, his family told Entertainment Weekly.

As per Nkechi Okoro Carroll who spoke to Deadline, "He was such a beloved member of our All-American family, He brought so much love, light, and joy to the set every day, even during his final days. We are so grateful for every moment he spent with us."

The family statement continued, adding, "De los Reyes lived in Los Angeles, but his heart never left Puerto Rico."

Kamar de los Reyes family

The family members of De los Reyes include his spouse, Sherri Saum, who appeared in the films Fosters and Good Trouble, their twin boys, John and Michael, age 9, their son Caylen, age 26, from a previous relationship, and his siblings, Daniel and Walfredo, Jr., sisters, Lily and Ilde alongside his parents.

Kamar de los Reyes movies

Some of his all-time legendary portrayals can be found in films like Nixon, The Cell, Salt, and shows such as Sleepy Hollow, The Rookie, and All American Los Reyes played the antagonist Raul Menendez in the 2012 video game Call of Duty: Black Ops II. In the dystopian 2025 setting of the game, Menendez played a weapons dealer from Nicaragua. His character received so much love that he ended up playing the same role in Call of Duty: Black Ops IV and Call of Duty: Vanguard.