Adorable video of golden retriever packing suitcase goes viral

An adorable TikTok video of a dog named Leo helping out his owner pack a suitcase has recently gone viral. For pet owners, going out on trips can be a difficult task as it would mean leaving their furry friend behind. However, in this case, instead of being upset over his owner taking out a suitcase to pack for a vacation, the golden retriever starts putting his own things in the bag. It appears that he is determined to join his owner for the holiday. Adorable video of Golden Retriever packing his own suitcase goes viral(TikTok/@midwestgolden.leo)

Golden retriever packs own suitcase in viral TikTok video

The video was shared by Leo's owner on the social media platform under the TikTok handle “midwestgolden.leo.” In the cute video, Leo can be seen bringing his favourite toys, starting with a stuffed lion, to pack in his owner's suitcase. Instead of being sad over his owner leaving, Leo decided to travel along.

Adorable video shows Leo, a golden retriever packing his toys into owner's suitcase(TikTok)

The video shared on January 21 was humorously captioned, “Alright, I guess he's going now.” However, the poor dog had to stay back with his dad while his mom went on a trip to Australia. Leo's owner gave more context to the incident in the comment section, explaining how she was upset over leaving her dog behind.

“I hate leaving him, but he'll be with my husband. I lost my grandma earlier this year, and I'm going to Australia with my mom to see the Australian Open because it's her number one bucket list item to see all of the grand slam tennis tournaments,” she wrote per Newsweek.

Netizens react to Leo's adorable behaviour

Touched by the golden retriever's adorable behaviour, netizens flooded the comment section with emotional messages. One TikTok user wrote, “He is packing his essentials.” Another quipped, “This would cause me to fully break down and cry about leaving.” One more user wrote, “'Why hasn’t mommy asked me to pack my stuff yet? I guess I’ll be ahead of schedule.'”