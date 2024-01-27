Rohan Bopanna's Australian Open win leaves wife Supriya Annaiah teary-eyed

Rohan Bopanna sunk to the ground after hitting the winner -- a forehand smash volley -- that sealed his maiden Grand Slam men's doubles win at the 2024 Australian Open, then returned to his feet and ran towards partner Matthew Ebden to bump chests. India's Rohan Bopanna poses with his family after victory against Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori during their men's doubles final match on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 27(AFP)

Bopanna had etched his name in history by becoming the oldest major winner in the Open Era, but for the 43-year-old, it was more than mere records.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

For a player who has been on the tour for almost two decades, and was on the verge of giving up on the sport just a few years back, it was an emotional win. And not just for him, but also for his family too. As the Indian tennis ace celebrated with Ebden with fist pumps and roars, the cameraman caught his wife, Supriya Annaiah in tears. Bopanna then walked up to his box, occupied by wife, daughter Tridha, in-laws, and coach Scott Daviddoff.

Bopanna, speaking at the presentation ceremony, thanked his wife recalling the day he sent her a video message of his decision to retire because of a winless streak of more than five months.

His perseverance, said Bopanna, helped him shrug off that thought and keep fighting.

“My beautiful wife, Supriya, & my daughter, Tridha... thank you for all the support, all the love. I know a couple years ago I sent her a video message & said ‘I’m gonna call it a day.’ Because I wasn’t winning matches at all. I went 5 months without winning a match. I thought that was gonna be the end of my journey. Perseverance inside me just kept me going. I really changed so many things & found a wonderful partner, ” he said.

The Australian Open win was Bopanna's second Slam title in his career, having earlier lifted the mixed doubles trophy at the 2017 French Open, alongside Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski.