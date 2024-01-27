 Bopanna, 43, the oldest Grand Slam champion with Aus Open men's doubles triumph | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Rohan Bopanna, 43, the oldest Grand Slam champion with Australian Open men's doubles triumph

Rohan Bopanna, 43, the oldest Grand Slam champion with Australian Open men's doubles triumph

HT Sports Desk
Jan 27, 2024

It was also Bopanna's maiden Slam title in the category, having achieved it just days after he was assured of being the new world No. 1 in ATP men's doubles.

Rohan Bopanna, India's grand old man of tennis, etched his name in ATP history on Saturday evening at the Rod Laver Arena as the 43-year-old became the oldest-ever player to win a Grand Slam after he and Matthew Ebden beat the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 in the 2024 Australian Open men's doubles final. It was also Bopanna's maiden Slam title in the category, having achieved it just days after he was assured of being the new world No. 1 in ATP men's doubles.

India's Rohan Bopanna (R) and Australia's Matthew Ebden react after a point against Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori during their men's doubles final match on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 27(AFP)
India's Rohan Bopanna (R) and Australia's Matthew Ebden react after a point against Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori during their men's doubles final match on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 27(AFP)

More to follow…

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

