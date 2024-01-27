Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score: Sabalenka takes 1st set vs Zheng; Bopanna-Ebden men's doubles next

Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live : Rohan Bopanna, India's grand old man of tennis, stands on the verge of history at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Bouncing back from the heartbreak of five consecutive first-round exit in Melbourne, Bopanna, who made his 17th Australian Open appearance in this edition, ...Read More stands a win away from winning his maiden Grand Slam men's doubles title as he and his partner Matthew Ebden are all set to face the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final.

The second-seed pair has been in top-notch form at Melbourne Park, where they prevailed in six set deciders, including two super tiebreaks, to reach their straight Grand Slam final together, having scripted a similar run at the US Open last year. Bopanna and Ebden will aim to win their maiden major trophy. The Indian, who will debut atop the ATP Doubles Rankings come Monday and become the oldest No. 1 in history, has won 24 tour-level doubles titles but never a Slam, while Ebden won Wimbledon in 2022 with Max Purcell.