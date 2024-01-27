Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score: Sabalenka takes 1st set vs Zheng; Bopanna-Ebden men's doubles next
Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live: Bopanna and Matthew Ebden take on Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in men's doubles final
Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live: Rohan Bopanna, India's grand old man of tennis, stands on the verge of history at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Bouncing back from the heartbreak of five consecutive first-round exit in Melbourne, Bopanna, who made his 17th Australian Open appearance in this edition, ...Read More stands a win away from winning his maiden Grand Slam men's doubles title as he and his partner Matthew Ebden are all set to face the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final.
The second-seed pair has been in top-notch form at Melbourne Park, where they prevailed in six set deciders, including two super tiebreaks, to reach their straight Grand Slam final together, having scripted a similar run at the US Open last year. Bopanna and Ebden will aim to win their maiden major trophy. The Indian, who will debut atop the ATP Doubles Rankings come Monday and become the oldest No. 1 in history, has won 24 tour-level doubles titles but never a Slam, while Ebden won Wimbledon in 2022 with Max Purcell.
- Jan 27, 2024 03:03 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score: World No. 1 and Padma Shri
Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score: Bopanna is also the new World No. 1 in men's doubles, which makes him the oldest player to claim the position for the first time in his career.
He has also been shortlisted for the Padma Shri, which is the fourth highest civilian honour after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. Padma Shri is given for distinguished service in any field.Jan 27, 2024 02:54 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score: Bopanna on fitness issues
Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score: Speaking during the course of this Grand Slam event, Bopanna revealed, "At the end of 2019, I was thinking about stopping because my knees were in extreme pain, I was on 2-3 painkillers a day. In 2021, I did not even win a match for the first five months of the year. These thoughts have crossed my mind."
"As a tennis player, you think sometimes the journey is done and you don't know what's next. The biggest thing for me is I found new ways to persevere, challenge myself and really give it another shot. I am thankful that I stuck to my instinct and believed in myself. That really shows why today I have been able to achieve this."Jan 27, 2024 02:49 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score: Sabalenka takes 1st set
Zheng has shown trouble controlling the pace from Sabalenka. It's looking like a complete mismatch here. After getting broken early in the opening set, Zheng quickly grabbed three break points on the next game, but failed to convert it. Sabalenka then threatened to break again as she had three set points, but a nice service hold from Zheng derailed the world No. 2 from taking the opening set. The defending champion, shortly after, took a one-set lead in the final, winning the first set 6-3Jan 27, 2024 02:44 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score: A look at the Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori partnership
The Italian duo have a 15/7 record since the start of 2023 and have yet to win a title together. Their best performance, before the 2024 Australian Open, has been reaching the final in Umag and Halle.Jan 27, 2024 02:37 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score: How Bopanna-Ebden fared in Slams?
Australian Open 2023: Round 1 exit
French Open 2023: Round 1 exit
Wimbledon 2023: Semifinal
US Open 2023: Final
Australian Open 2024: Final*Jan 27, 2024 02:28 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score: A look at the Bopanna-Ebden partnership
They are 8-1 in 2024 after reaching second consecutive ATP final. Bopanna and Ebden had lost in the Adelaide International final against Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury. In 2023, when the partnership had begun, the two were 42-20 on the tour, with most success coming on hard court. They won titles in Indian Wells and Qatar Open.Jan 27, 2024 02:20 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score: Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng underway
Meanwhile, the women's singles final is underway at the Rod Laver Arena where defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is up against No. 12 seed Qinwen Zheng. The world No. 2 broke early in the opening set to take a 2-0 lead.Jan 27, 2024 02:18 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score: A look at Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori's run in Melbourne this year
R1 - beat Sam Weissborn-Romain Arneodo 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(7)
R2 - beat Nicolas Mahut-Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3
R3 - beat Denys Molchanov-Nikola Cacic 6-2, 6-2
QF - beat Tim Putz-Kevin Krawietz 7-5, 6-4
SF - beat Yannick Hanfmann-Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5)Jan 27, 2024 02:10 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score: A look at Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden's run in Melbourne this year
R1 - beat James Duckworth-Marc Polmans 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(2)
R2 - beat John Milman-Edward Winter 6-2, 6-4
R3 - beat Wesley Koolhof-Nikola Metic 7-6(8), 7-6(4)
QF - beat Maximo Gonzalez-Andres Molteni 6-4, 7-6(5)
SF - beat Zhang Zhizhen-Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7)Jan 27, 2024 02:02 PM IST
