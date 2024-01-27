 Bopanna wins Aus Open 2024: Full list of Indians who won Grand Slam in Melbourne | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Tennis News / Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open 2024: Full list of Indian stars who won a Grand Slam trophy in Melbourne

Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open 2024: Full list of Indian stars who won a Grand Slam trophy in Melbourne

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 27, 2024 09:06 PM IST

Rohan Bopanna joined an illustrious list of Indian stars, who have won a Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open.

Rohan Bopanna scripted history on Saturday in Melbourne, as he clinched the Australian Open 2024 men's doubles title with partner Matthew Ebden at the Rod Laver Arena. The Indo-Aussie pair defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli, Andrea Vavassori, 7-6(0) 7-5 in the final.

Rohan Bopanna, left, of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia pose with their trophy after defeating Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy in the men's doubles final.(AP)
Rohan Bopanna, left, of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia pose with their trophy after defeating Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy in the men's doubles final.(AP)

The first set was a tight one with Bopanna-Ebden coming out on top in a perfect tie-breaker. Then in the second set, Bolelli-Vavassori took an early lead, but Bopanna and his partner maintained their calm composure and surged to a historic title.

Also Read | 'I'm at level 43, not age 43': Rohan Bopanna after defying age with historic Australian Open title

The victory saw Bopanna, at the age of 43 years and 329 days, become the oldest man to ever win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era. Bopanna also joins an illustrious list of Indians, who have won Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open.

Here is the list:

1. Leander Paes and Martina Navratilova (USA) in mixed doubles (2003)

2. Mahesh Bhupathi and Martina Hingis (Switzerland) in mixed doubles (2006)

3. Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza in mixed doubles (2009)

4. Leander Paes and Cara Black (Zimbabwe) in mixed doubles (2010)

5. Leander Paes and Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) in men's doubles (2012)

6. Leander Paes and Martina Hingis (Switzerland) in mixed doubles (2015)

7. Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis (Switzerland) in women's doubles (2016)

8. Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (Australia) in men's doubles (2024)

This is also Bopanna's second Grand Slam title, having bagged the French Open mixed doubles title in 2018. The Indian ace is also the World No. 1 in men's doubles. During the course of the tournament in Melbourne, Bopanna was also named for the Padma Shri award by the Indian government.

Speaking during the post-match trophy presentation, the Indian tennis star said, "As Matt said, you definitely know how old I am. I’ve changed it a bit & said I’m a level 43, not age 43. Obviously this couldn't have been possible without a fantastic Aussie partner by my side. Thanks to Matt...we had a fantastic season last year. For me to win my first men's doubles grand slam here at the Asian pacific grand slam, it’s totally a home slam."

