Flood death warnings issued for Missouri, Louisiana, Texas amid heavy storms and fatal weather conditions

Severe storms and dangerous weather conditions have prompted meteorologists to issue flood death warnings in multiple US states. Relentless rain paints the sky a leaden grey in regions of Missouri, Louisiana, and Texas. Flash flood alerts have been issued, raising the spectre of deadly flooding amid already treacherous weather conditions. The heavy storm has resulted in multiple fatalities in Oklahoma overnight, at least four people are dead, according to a report by CNN. Part of a three storey building is washed away in flash floods in the Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. (AP/FILE)

Missouri, Louisiana, and Texas face flash flood warning

The destructive tornado and heavy rainfall that previously affected Nebraska, causing damage to lives and property, have intensified as they move through the central US. Powerful thunderstorms have taken root in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, unleashing a barrage of large hail and flash floods. Rainfall rates are as high as 2 to 3 inches per hour, worsening the situation, according to the National Weather Service.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: Google Layoffs: Ex-employee's LinkedIn post describes ‘traumatic’ ordeal, ‘My hands were shaking'

Additionally, residents of Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and neighbouring areas have also been advised to stay alert and seek shelter until the ongoing situation improves. "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the NWS warning said on Monday. "Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding." It added.

Weather system ‘deteriorates’ in Texas and Louisiana

Speaking to Newsweek, NWS meteorologist Nick Slaughter said, "Right now, we are urging people not to drive through flooded water and to continue staying safe." According to the expert, the heavy rainfall has already affected Texas and is currently hovering over Louisiana. Several school districts in Texas and Louisiana either cancelled or delayed classes during the first half of the day. As of Monday afternoon, more than 48,000 homes and businesses were without power.

Also read: Columbia Uni stands firm on Israel ties: Won't divest, sets deadline for protesters

‘Extreme rainfall advances toward the Gulf Coast’

According to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) latest flash flood watch this morning, there is a high and continuing risk of flash flooding. The NWS is warning that major metropolitan areas such as Houston and Lake Charles as well as their surrounding suburbs are expected to experience severe and life-threatening flooding from the heavy rainfall that is moving toward the Gulf Coast.