Google Layoffs: Ex-employee's LinkedIn post describes ‘traumatic’ ordeal, ‘My hands were shaking'

Google Layoffs: In a gut-wrenching post on LinkedIn, a recently laid-off Google employee has laid bare the human cost of the company's downsizing. In the age of AI advancements, encountering posts like this has become a nightmare for corporate employees. And, now, amid reports that Alphabet-owned Google has chosen to terminate its entire Python team, shockwaves have rippled through the tech community and LinkedIn is buzzing with comments. A recent social media post by former Google employee Matt Hu has everyone questioning their future. Google layoffs: A man walks past a logo of Alphabet Inc's Google in front of an office building in Zurich, Switzerland.(REUTERS)

Ex-Google employee shares layoff experience

The ex-employee who had been working for Google for the past two years, recounted the moment they learned their fate, revealing the raw emotions and sense of shock that accompany such sudden job loss. Matt Hu described himself as a software engineer who came from China holding an H-1B visa. As per Hu, the moment he saw his ‘Cloutop StopInstance operation’ starting on his company’s laptop he dealt with “the longest five minutes” in his life figuring out if what he was thinking was right or not.

‘My hands were shaking’

Hu, revealed he was having a good time with his girlfriend having dinner and watching a movie before the ‘no notice’ layoff rocked his world. “I went downstairs and opened up my laptop. That was 21:00. I got a weird email saying 'Your Cloudtop StopInstance operation has begun',” he wrote on his LinkedIn post.

“I suddenly recalled I just had the cloudtop maintenance a few days back, it couldn't be a scheduled task, there was definitely something bad happening. I even 'Momaed' (Google's internal search engine) 'what stopinstance means' and I did get the results from the website, so I chose not to believe I was leaving the company,” the post further read.

According to him, within seconds, he lost access to multiple sites, and his laptop 'went into a straight reboot,' followed shortly by an email about his employment status that made it clear what was happening. It was quite shocking for him to learn that some of his co-workers, including the manager, were also terminated from their positions at the company.

Referring to his direct manager’s layoff Hu wrote, “He's been at Google for almost 13 years, he founded our team from the first line of code, built everything from scratches, now he had to say goodbye to his baby, with limited corp access except Gmail. I replied to the email instantly, and suddenly the whole team showed up, people were around at night, surprised by this sudden but devastating change. We all know what it means to our team.”