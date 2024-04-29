Columbia Uni stands firm on Israel ties: Won't divest, sets deadline for protesters

In a move likely to stoke further controversy, Columbia University has doubled down on its stance regarding Israel. University authorities made their position clear on Monday, stating that they ‘wont’ divest from Israel' and will only permit on-campus protests that follow specific guidelines. The president stated that protests must be conducted with advance notice of at least two days and in authorized locations as outlined by the university's policy. Demonstrators face off with NYPD officials as they stand in solidarity with the ongoing protests in support of Palestinians happening on the Columbia University campus, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City(REUTERS)

Columbia University says no to ‘divest from Israel’

This decision comes amid ongoing debates and tensions over divestment and other issues related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Over the past few weeks, police have arrested students at leading American universities, such as Harvard University, Yale, New York University, and Columbia altogether, amid widespread protests from students and faculty expressing solidarity with Palestine in the wake of the Gaza war. Monday morning, the president of Columbia University, Minouche Schafik, declared that the university would not be divesting from Israel, denying the students' demand.

University sets deadline for protesters

The notice issued by the authorities has also asked the students to vacate the encampment by 2pm. Those who comply and sign a form committing to abide by university policies through June 2025 will have the opportunity to complete their graduation and semester on positive terms. However, those who do not comply will be “suspended pending further investigation.” “Sanctions include probation, access restriction, suspension for a term or more and expulsion.”

University offers to make investments in health and education in Gaza

"While the University will not divest from Israel, the University offered to develop an expedited timeline for review of new proposals from the students by the Advisory Committee for Socially Responsible Investing, the body that considers divestment matters.” Statement from Columbia University President Minouche Shafik read.

“The University also offered to publish a process for students to access a list of Columbia’s direct investment holdings, and to increase the frequency of updates to that list of holdings,” it added. The university aims to have the protesters removed before its graduation on May 15.

The statement later emphasised the importance of allowing thousands of students and their families to have a graduation celebration without disruption, especially those who missed out on high school graduation due to the pandemic and are the first in their families to earn a university degree.

"We also do not want to deprive thousands of students and their families and friends of a graduation celebration. Please recall that many in this graduating class did not get a celebration when graduating from high school because of the pandemic, and many of them are the first in their families to earn a University degree. We owe it to all of our graduates and their loved ones to honor their achievement."

University acknowledges encampment's impact on Jewish students

In recent weeks, consecutive encampments on college grounds involved students chanting, waving Palestinian flags, and playing drums. Some students at these elite universities have been accused of threatening Jewish students, leading some to leave campus for safety reasons. Columbia University acknowledged the impact of the situation, saying that many Jewish students and others have found the environment to be unbearable over the past few weeks. The statement also expressed regret for the number of students who have left campus, calling it a "tragedy."

Furthermore, the university expressed its condolences to those affected and their families, saying that they are "valued members of our community." "This is your campus too. We are committed to making Columbia safe for everyone, and to ensuring that you feel welcome and valued." It added.