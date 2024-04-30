HBO star Brian Cox calls Bible 'worst books ever' with ‘lies and propaganda’; internet fumes

In a fiery interview, actor Brian Cox, known for his powerful portrayal of Logan Roy in Succession, launched a scathing attack on the holy book, the Bible. Stirring the controversy, Cox didn’t shy away from labelling the book as one of the "worst books ever" and expressing strong disdain for what he perceived as "propaganda and lies" within its contents. The 77-year-old sat down with Rich Leigh from The Starting Line Podcast, shedding his own views on religion and spirituality. FILE PHOTO: Brian Cox poses while attending the premiere of the third season of "Succession" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Brian Cox’s Bible Controversy

In a recent interview, acclaimed HBO star Brian Cox raised eyebrows with his views on religion, suggesting that it "holds us back" as humans. He specifically pointed to narratives in the Bible as contributors to societal patriarchy. "Oh considerably, yes - I think religion does hold us back because it's belief systems which are outside ourselves." He remarked.

Describing it as the worst book ever, the Succession star cited propaganda and lies that trace back to the stories of 'Adam' and 'Eve'. “We do because we have to honour them and we have to give them their place and we’re resistant to that because all our… it’s Adam and Eve, I mean, the propaganda goes right way back – the Bible is one of the worst books ever, for me, from my point of view,” he said.

Brian Cox criticised religious narratives, especially those found in the Bible, for using the idea of God to ‘manipulate people’ and impose ‘patriarchal values.’ According to Cox, the idea of God was a human construct designed to impose authority, and he stressed the importance of recognizing and valuing matriarchy perspectives. 'Well what is God?' We’ve created that idea of God, and we’ve created it as a control issue, and it’s also a patriarchal issue ... and it’s essentially patriarchal - we haven’t given enough scope to the matriarchy." He says.

Brian Cox’ ‘Bible’ remark draws flak

Cox's candid remarks have ignited debate and discussion, sparking reactions from various quarters regarding his views on this religious text. Many took to the internet to share their opposing views. “How to ruin your career in one paragraph,” a user wrote on X.

Others chimed in too. “People are getting way more comfortable with disrespecting Christianity.” “I think you should read it and decide for yourselves what lessons you want to glean from it, Reading it doesn’t mean you are anything at all good or bad only how you interpret it same as anything else. Or listen to Brian Cox who probably wants you to join Scientology instead.”

The actor, who is well-known for his work in films like Manhunter, adaptation, Troy and more, highlighted the biological distinctions between male and female characters, especially in their parental roles. He pointed out that the nurturing and caring role traditionally held by mothers has a huge impact on people's lives. “Our fathers don’t condition ourselves because they’re too bloody selfish, but our mothers have to, because they have an umbilical – that’s what the umbilical cord is about.” He added to his statement.

The Bible is not what spiritual people need, he continued, "They need it, but they don’t need to be told lies, they need some kind of truth, and that is not the truth. It is not the truth, it’s a mythology you know ... it’s not really to do with what women understand more than anybody."