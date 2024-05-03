Listicle: 10 weird things that are banned in different countries

Kinder Surprise Candy Eggs. US. Not all surprises are sweet. Especially if your toddler opens a chocolate eggshell, discovers there’s a tiny toy inside and decides to eat it too. The eggs have been banned in the US since 1997 because they are a choking hazard. Families that have lost children to choking incidents in the UK have campaigned for a ban too. Among adults, the toys are collectibles.

Kinder eggs have been banned in the US since 1997 because they are a choking hazard. (PHOTOS: SHUTTERSTOCK)