 Listicle: 10 weird things that are banned in different countries
Friday, May 03, 2024
Listicle: 10 weird things that are banned in different countries

ByKarishma Kuenzang
May 03, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Toys, prints, fruit, even gum. These 10 ordinary things that are forbidden within the borders of foreign nations

Kinder Surprise Candy Eggs. US. Not all surprises are sweet. Especially if your toddler opens a chocolate eggshell, discovers there’s a tiny toy inside and decides to eat it too. The eggs have been banned in the US since 1997 because they are a choking hazard. Families that have lost children to choking incidents in the UK have campaigned for a ban too. Among adults, the toys are collectibles.

Kinder eggs have been banned in the US since 1997 because they are a choking hazard. (PHOTOS: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Kinder eggs have been banned in the US since 1997 because they are a choking hazard. (PHOTOS: SHUTTERSTOCK)
You can get fined up to $100,000 (SGD) for chewing gum in Singapore.
You can get fined up to $100,000 (SGD) for chewing gum in Singapore.
Guatemala has banned the sale of whistles that look or sound like the ones their police squad uses.
Guatemala has banned the sale of whistles that look or sound like the ones their police squad uses.
All maps that show Western Sahara, a disputed territory, are banned in Morocco.
All maps that show Western Sahara, a disputed territory, are banned in Morocco.
Canada has banned baby walkers due to fears that babies might move too fast.
Canada has banned baby walkers due to fears that babies might move too fast.
Military prints are not allowed in Qatar, Oman, Zimbabwe, Saudi Arabia, Jamaica and Nigeria.
Military prints are not allowed in Qatar, Oman, Zimbabwe, Saudi Arabia, Jamaica and Nigeria.
Movies that involve time travel, like The Time Traveller’s Wife, are a no-no in China.
Movies that involve time travel, like The Time Traveller's Wife, are a no-no in China.
High heels are banned in Greece at monuments and ancient structures.
High heels are banned in Greece at monuments and ancient structures.
In Thailand, Japan, and Hong Kong, you can’t eat Durian in public.
In Thailand, Japan, and Hong Kong, you can't eat Durian in public.
Across Italy, it is illegal to drive in flip-flops or high heels.
Across Italy, it is illegal to drive in flip-flops or high heels.
