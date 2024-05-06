Tim Scott, Trump's potential VP pick, dodges 2024 election result acceptance; Here's what he said

Tim Scott, the Republican US Senator from South Carolina, is being touted as Donald Trump's potential running mate. Returning the diplomatic favour, he left no stone unturned in an interview while pledging his allegiance to the former president. Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina and ranking member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, during a hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The hearing is expected to focus on countering illicit finance, terrorism, and sanctions evasion. Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

During Sunday's Meet the Press segment on NBC, host Kristen Welker repeatedly dug into difficult questions, asking Scott why he'd embarked on the same path as Trump despite his own initial presidential run, which ultimately failed to take off the ground. Addressing the ex-president's allegations about the 2020 elections being rigged upon his loss, Welker sought to investigate if Scott would “commit to accepting the election results of 2024.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The rumoured front-running VP candidate swerved from the question despite it being raised endlessly. Here's what he said about the upcoming 2024 elections.

Sen. Tim Scott on 2024 election outcome

“There is clear facts here. President Trump himself said he expects this election to be fair. He expects it to be honest. And he expects to win,” said Scott. He continued, “That’s what the presidential candidate should expect and I expect the exact same thing, and frankly the American people agree with him. This is an issue that is not an issue so I’m not going to make it an issue.”

Also read | Is Commander next? Kristi Noem suggests Biden’s troubled dog should be killed just like 'Cricket'

As he continued to dodge Welker's question about his stance on accepting the 2024 election results, she persistently pressed him to address the issue head-on. However, the South Carolina lawmaker had no plans of settling down. Instead, he firmly endorsed Trump's name and proclaimed, “At the end of the day, the 47th president of the United States will be Donald Trump. And I’m excited to get back to low inflation, low unemployment.”

In their heated exchange, Welker didn't give in and continued to scoop for a definitive answer. Eventually, Scott counter-questioned the “hypothetical” inquiry. He asserted, “I’m not going to answer your hypothetical question when, in fact, I believe the American people are speaking today on the results of the election.”

Also read | Sony delists Helldivers 2 purchase on Steam in 170+ countries; Arrowhead CEO addresses backlash

Scott initiated his Republican nomination campaign in May 2023 but dropped out of the race six months later. Speaking of Trump's VP pick, he hoped for him to go with someone “who helps the country unite and heal.”

On being pressed by Welker about five times to declare a definitive ‘yes' or ‘no’ answer about his commitment to the results of the election, regardless of what they may look like in the fall, Scott went as far as to call out NBC “an extension of the Democrat Party.”