Is Commander next? Kristi Noem suggests Biden’s troubled dog should be killed just like 'Cricket'

It seems 'puppy killer' Kristi Noem has no shame after admitting to a murder of 14-month-old dog 'Cricket'. She has now come up with a bizarre suggestion that President Joe Biden's troubled dog 'Commander' should be killed too. Following the reports that Commander drew blood from a Secret Service agent, the White House in March said that Biden handed over the German shepherd to his relatives due to repeated biting incidents.(X/@ImMeme0)

Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, Noem stood firm by her admission of killing a dog in her upcoming memoir and quipped that Commander would say “say hello to” Cricket.

The South Dakota Governor, 52, stressed that Biden's pup, who was shifted from the White House last fall after he reportedly bit dozens of people, had raised safety concerns for staffers and Secret Service agents.

“Joe Biden’s dog has attacked 24 Secret Service people. So how many people are enough people to be attacked and dangerously hurt before you make a decision on a dog?” Noem asked.

“That’s the question that the President should be held accountable to,” the potential Trump VP added.

Moderator Margaret Brennan promptly asked if “You’re saying he should be shot?”

“What is the number?” Noem replied before attempting to change the topic.

Where is Commander?

Noem, whose name has been touted as a potential vice presidential candidate for Donald Trump, has come under fire after she admitted to killing her dog in a new book 'No Going Back', which will hit the shelves on May 7.

"I hated that dog," Noem said in her book, as per the copy obtained by The Guardian. "[Cricket was] dangerous to anyone she came in contact with."

Noem then recalled shooting the “disgusting, musky, rancid” goat, which she claimed used to chase her kids.

Meanwhile, a group of US House members have joined hands to form a "Dog Lovers Caucus" in a bid to promote harmony among people who appreciate man's best friend.

This move is blatantly directed at the South Dakota Governor for defending her claims of killing her mischievous puppy due to its "aggressive personality".

Did Trump ignore Kristi Noem?

Trump met with a group of potential vice presidential candidates at the Republican National Committee's spring conference in Palm Beach on Saturday.

NBC claimed that Noem arrived there but left early as her name was not mentioned among the contenders who joined Trump onstage in the RNC's readout of the event.