James Gunn and David Corenswet's Superman brings back the iconic S curl and trunk

Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It's Superman! James Gunn and star David Corenswet have dropped the first look of the new Man of Steel suit, and with it, the comic-accurate S curl is back. David Corenswet in his new Superman costume. (Instagram/Jamesgunn and DavidCorenswet)

Last time we saw the S curl in a live-action was when Batman was beating the crap out of Superman at Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Last night, Gunn revealed the first look of Corenswet's man in cape's first live-action look through a social media post, saying, “Get ready. #SuperMan.”

The suit has trunks, too

And another big news? The iconic trunks are back! Trunks, those underwear-over-tights elements, have been a hot topic among comic book fans. They originated from the strongmen of the 1930s and stuck around as a nod to Superman's roots.

While some see it as essential to Superman's classic image, others view them as outdated. Gunn's choice to bring back the trunks symbolizes a return to the traditional and overturning Snyder Era.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director, who also holds the co-headship with Peter Safran of DC Studios, in early this year teased the fans with a bit of Superman’s costume when he made an announcement that the filming was due to commence in the month of February. Later, on the other hand, all the scenes of the whole costume which were concealed earlier.

“The above photo was taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in-camera,” Gunn wrote.

Cast of Superman

The casting for ‘Superman’ boasts an impressive roster of talent, including Rachel Brosnahan as the intrepid reporter Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult taking on the role of the diabolical Lex Luthor, and Skyler Gisondo as the plucky photographer Jimmy Olsen.

The film also introduces Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Nathan Fillion as the Earth-based Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica, and Wendell Pierce as the Daily Planet’s editor-in-chief Perry White.

Despite the ensemble cast featuring a plethora of DC Comics’ beloved characters, Gunn has made it clear that the film’s focus remains squarely on its titular hero and his arch-nemesis.

In a recent post on Threads, Gunn reassured fans, stating, “The primary protagonist of Superman is, shockingly, Superman. The main villain of Superman is, shockingly, Lex Luthor.”

“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was Superman,” Gunn said.