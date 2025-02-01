Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Superman creator's estate sues Warner Bros, DC for copyright violation over James Gunn film

Reuters |
Feb 01, 2025 09:25 AM IST

Warner Bros and DC Studios have been hit with Superman copyright lawsuit ahead of the new movie helmed by James Gunn, and starring David Corenswet.

The estate of one of Superman's co-creators has filed a copyright lawsuit in a U.S. court against Warner Bros. Discovery ahead of the release of its new movie, Superman, part of a planned reboot of the DC Comics superhero film franchise. (Also read: James Gunn shares unseen footage of David Corenswet's Superman in flight in new teaser, internet is unimpressed. Watch)

David Corenswet in the first poster of Superman.
David Corenswet in the first poster of Superman.

The Superman lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in federal court in New York City by the estate of Superman illustrator Joseph Shuster, who created the famous superhero along with writer Jerome Siegel.

The lawsuit noted that Shuster and Siegel had licensed their rights to the character to Detective Comics, the predecessor of DC Comics, now a subsidiary of Warner. The lawsuit claims that under British law, Shuster's rights reverted to his estate in 2017, 25 years after his death.

The estate accused Warner of unlawfully failing to pay royalties to use Superman in Britain, Canada, Australia and other countries outside the United States.

All about the new Superman movie

The new Superman movie, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, is set to be released in theaters in July. The new litigation could complicate the international distribution of the film. It marks the latest salvo in a long-running legal battle over the rights to the character.

Shuster's estate is seeking monetary damages and a court order blocking Warner from depicting Superman without a license.

"We fundamentally disagree with the merits of the lawsuit, and will vigorously defend our rights," a Warner spokesperson said.

"This suit is not intended to deprive fans of their next Superman, but rather seeks just compensation for Joe Shuster's fundamental contributions as the co-creator of Superman," the estate's attorney, Marc Toberoff, said in a statement.

The lawsuit said Shuster and Siegel began creating Superman comic strips in 1934. DC's predecessor, Detective Comics, began publishing their comics in 1938.

Shuster and Siegel and their estates have been involved in litigation with Warner over the rights to Superman for decades. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined in 2013 that the creators could not reclaim their rights from Warner under U.S. law.

The new lawsuit, however, cites British law. The estate claimed that the distribution of works featuring Superman since 2017 - including movies, television shows and video games - infringes its copyright in countries that follow British law.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On