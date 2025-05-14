Superman trailer: James Gunn's Superman sees David Corenswet face a lot of trouble for stopping a war. Watch

The wait for the new Superman movie is almost over. The new James Gunn film, which sees actor David Corenswet step into the role of the iconic superhero, has a new trailer which was released on Wednesday. It gave fans a better glimpse of the premise of the film. This time, Superman is in deep trouble as he has taken the onus of acting as a representative for the United States and stopping a full-scale war. (Also read: Superman teaser trailer: James Gunn colour-corrects the DC Universe, David Corenswet takes first flight. Watch) David Corenswet in a still from the new trailer of Superman.

Superman trailer

The trailer begins with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) finally getting to meet Superman (David Corenswet) eye-to-eye for an interview. “Recently, you have come under a lot of fire…” she begins, saying that his actions have got him immense attention. “My actions?” he replies. “I stopped a war!” The trailer then gives a glimpse of David in the Superman costume right in the middle of a battlefield, as it is informed that he illegally entered a country to do so.

Superman's fault? He did not consult the President, or anybody for that matter and went straight into action- with the intention of just doing good. The trailer gives a peek into the chaos that follows, with Superman falling hard on the ground at one point, and being saved by other fellow citizens. The trailer also introduces Nicholas Hoult as film’s antagonist, playing Lex Luthor.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “I liked the shot where a civilian helps superman get up. The people are there for him when needed.” A comment read, “Superman is just one of those eternally iconic mythological figures, and I think this is the film that will cement his legacy as a character who can stand the test of time. Gunn really gets Superman, and I think all the right cues are taken here.”

A comment read, “WOW! James Gunn understood the assignment! July 11 can't get here soon enough.” “'Hey buddy eyes up here' made me smile from ear to ear," commented another fan.

James Gunn's Superman will launch a new DC Universe, different from the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), in which Henry Cavill played Superman and Zack Snyder was the leading creative force. Superman stars David Corenswet in the titular role. The film also stars Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. It is set to be released on July 11, 2025.