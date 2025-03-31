Rocket League down? How to fix ‘call limit reached’ error

The vehicular soccer video game Rocket League was down for thousands of users in the United States on Monday. Several social media users complained about seeing a ‘call limit reached’ error. Rocket League was down for thousands of users in the United States(X/Rocket League)

How to solve Rocket League's ‘call limit reached’ error?

The ‘call limit reached’ error in Rocket League typically occurs when the game’s servers are overloaded, often due to a high number of players trying to connect at once or server-side issues like maintenance or outages. There is no direct fix you can do to instantly resolve the issue, but here are some steps you can take to troubleshoot:

Check Server Status: Visit the official Rocket League Twitter (@RL_Status) or the Epic Games server status page to see if there are reported outages or maintenance. If the servers are down, you’ll need to wait until Psyonix resolves the issue.

Wait and Retry: Since the error is often tied to server capacity, waiting a few minutes (or longer during peak times) and then attempting to reconnect can work once the load decreases.

Restart the Game: Close Rocket League completely and relaunch it. This can sometimes help you reconnect if the issue was a temporary glitch on your end.

Reset Your Network: Restart your modem or router by unplugging it for 30 seconds and then plugging it back in. This can clear up local connection issues that might be contributing to the problem. After it reboots, try launching the game again.

Switch to a Wired Connection: If you’re using Wi-Fi, switch to an Ethernet cable for a more stable connection, which might help you get through if the issue is partly network-related.

Play Offline Modes: While waiting for the servers to stabilize, you can still access offline modes like Free Play, Training, or local matches with friends. This won’t fix the error, but it keeps you in the game.