Fortnite servers down in US: How to fix matchmaking error 1
Jun 10, 2025 09:17 AM IST
Fortnite is experiencing significant downtime affecting tens of thousands of players. Reports of issues peaked around 10:23 PM Eastern Time.
Fortnite appears to be down for tens of thousands of players as of penning this article. Popular outage tracking site DownDetector details reports of issues began spiking around 10:23 PM Eastern Time.
Players are also voicing their frustrations on social media, mentioning everything from being unable to join matches to sudden disconnections.
“Matchmaking isn't working at all,” one user noted, while another complained, “Getting kicked mid-game every time. What’s going on?”
“THE FORTNITE EVENT WAS CRAZY AND THE SERVERS ARE DOWN,” another noted.
