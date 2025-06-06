National Donut Day 2025: Here’s where to score all the freebies and sweet deals

National Donut Day 2025 is finally here and with it, a sugar rush of freebies, limited-time treats, and nostalgia. (Image for representation) National Donut Day 2025 on June 6 celebrates American history and free donuts. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(AP)

Held on the first Friday of June every year (6 June this time), this is all about honouring a special slice of American history.

The day was established in 1938 by the Salvation Army to commemorate the ‘Doughnut Lassies’ women who served comfort and fried dough to soldiers in France during World War I.

“National Donut Day is a time to remember the lasting impact of a unique piece of history and to honor the heroic men and women who have served our country,” said The Salvation Army's national commander, Merle Heatwole in an official statement.

Here’s your ultimate guide to the best National Donut Day deals across the United States:

Where to get free Donuts on June 6, 2025

1. Dunkin’

Buy any beverage and get a free classic donut. Plus, check out their collaboration with Stoney Clover Lane, which features donut-themed accessories, including mini bags and coffee charms.

2. Krispy Kreme

Grab one free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary, at any locations.

3. Duck Donuts

Get a free cinnamon sugar donut, no purchase required. Want more? Get 6 for just $6 in-store or online.

4. Casey’s

Rewards members get a free donut. From June 6–22, grab a half-dozen donuts for just $5.

5. Fry the Coop (Chicago)

Croissant Donut Hot Chicken Sandwich returns for $6.60, available only on 6 June.

6. Graeter’s

Buy any coffee and receive a free donut, including their new lemon donut with black raspberry icing (in-store only, while supplies last).

7. Honey Dew Donuts

Score a free donut with any medium beverage purchase.

8. Lidl

Use code FREEDONUT in the MyLidl app and get a free glazed donut with any purchase.

9. Maverik & Kum & Go

Members get 50% off all donuts. Maverik Nitro cardholders can grab a free orange cream-filled donut, plus 25 bonus Trail Points with any donut purchase.

10. Sheetz

From June 6–10, get one free donut with the purchase of any fountain drink or coffee. Activate it under the OFFERZ tab in the Sheetz app.

11. Shipley Do-Nuts

Get a free glazed donut with any purchase. For online, use the code DonutDay25.

12. Tim Hortons

Tims Rewards members get a free donut with any beverage, now through 8 June (limit one per 30 minutes).

13. Paris Baguette

PB Rewards members can claim a free sugar mochi donut or small twisted donut with any purchase. Not a member yet? Signing up is free online or in their app.

14. The Original Donut Shop Coffee (Online)

Save 50% off all coffee and K-Cup Pods at Keurig.com from June 6–8 with the code DONUT50.