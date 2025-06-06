Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New York man charged with animal cruelty after 48 dogs found in cramped apartment

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jun 06, 2025 09:58 AM IST

A NYC man was charged with animal cruelty after 48 malnourished dogs were found in filthy conditions in his one-bedroom Queens flat.

In a deeply disturbing case of alleged animal hoarding, a man in Queens, New York City, has been charged with nearly 100 counts of animal cruelty after 48 Belgian Malinois dogs were found living in harrowing conditions inside a one-bedroom apartment, according to a report by People.

Authorities rescued 48 Belgian Malinois dogs from a cramped NYC apartment.(Representational image/Pixabay)
Authorities rescued 48 Belgian Malinois dogs from a cramped NYC apartment.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Indian-origin girl’s Maggi noodles lunch in NYC school video wins hearts online: ‘Just adorable’)

According to officials, the flat in Forest Hills resembled a nightmarish scene, with the floor slick with faeces and the air so saturated with ammonia that rescuers struggled to breathe. The malnourished dogs were reportedly crammed into closets, cabinets, cages, and even kitchen drawers—barely surviving in the squalor.

Dozens of dogs found in 'deplorable conditions'

Authorities say the discovery was made on 8 May when members of the NYPD, ASPCA, and the city’s Animal Care Centers responded to a seventh-floor apartment following the eviction of the tenant, identified as 37-year-old Isaac Yadgarov.

"The defendant is accused of keeping dozens of dogs in unsanitary and deplorable conditions, unable to move freely and surrounded by filth," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement. "Animals are voiceless and vulnerable and deserve to be treated with basic care and decency."

The scene inside the apartment was described as a case of hoarding "beyond comprehension." Tragically, three of the dogs were found to be in such poor health that they had to be euthanised. The remaining dogs are now in the custody of local animal shelters, receiving medical care and proper nutrition.

Charges and possible penalty

Yadgarov turned himself in on 13 May and has since been arraigned on 96 misdemeanour charges, including animal neglect and failure to provide proper sustenance. The People report states that he had allegedly told authorities he intended to surrender the dogs voluntarily but vanished after his eviction.

(Also read: Saree pride takes over NYC streets: ‘Desi aunties’ react to woman’s Indian attire)

If found guilty, Yadgarov could face up to one year in jail.

A long road to recovery

Rescuers say that while the dogs’ physical and emotional recovery will take time, they are now safe. “They've suffered so much,” said one official in an ASPCA statement. “But at least they're safe now.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News
Friday, June 06, 2025
