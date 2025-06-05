Indian-origin girl’s Maggi noodles lunch in NYC school video wins hearts online: ‘Just adorable’

New York City’s official government Twitter handle, @nycgov, recently shared a heartwarming video featuring an Indian-origin girl named Anya, who proudly explained the contents of her lunchbox, bringing attention to the vibrant diversity within the city’s public schools. In the clip, Anya introduces herself and excitedly describes her lunch.(Instagram/@nycgov)

The video was posted with the caption: “True fact: there’s never a curry better than mommy’s. What’s In My Lunchbox: Season Two is here! We’re celebrating our city’s diversity and AAPI Heritage Month through our public school students’ lunchboxes. Tune in for a delicious ode to what makes New York special.”

In the clip, Anya introduces herself and excitedly describes her lunch, Maggi noodles, a popular Indian snack. She says, “My name is Aanya and this is what is in my lunch. I brought Indian noodles called Maggi. We put the noodles in the pot, add hot water and our spices, and then it turns yellow.”

When asked about her favourite food, she replies, “The chicken curry my mommy makes. She uses different spices, and each one has its own unique aroma.”

Take a look at the video:

Maggi noodles, beloved across India for their quick preparation and flavourful taste, are a nostalgic favourite in many households. Aanya’s cheerful explanation resonated widely on social media, drawing numerous positive comments from viewers appreciating the glimpse into New York City’s multicultural fabric.

One user wrote, “Just adorable and sweet to share the beautiful diversity of our city. Thanks for sharing, Aanya!” Another user added, “Awww so cute!!! We love you, Aanya!” While a third user exclaimed, “Yesss Maggi is life!!! This is so sweet — I love my mom’s curry too.”

The "What’s In My Lunchbox" series celebrates the cultural heritage of New York City public school students by showcasing the diverse contents of their lunchboxes. It is not a book or children’s story but a campaign highlighting the city’s rich diversity. A Facebook post about the series emphasises honouring New York City’s multiculturalism and AAPI Heritage Month through the students’ unique lunches.