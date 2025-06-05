Billionaire on Bengaluru stampede at RCB celebration: 'Common man's life cheaper than cup of chai'

A massive crowd gathered near M Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate the maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but it ended in tragedy after a stampede claimed 11 lives. Following the horror incident, Harsh Goenka took to X to express his anger, referencing other mass tragedies caused by stampedes across India. Scenes a day after a stampede in Bengaluru at RCB celebrations that claimed 11 lives. (PTI)

“Delhi station stampede. Kumbh stampede. Bangalore IPL stampede. Dozens die. No resignations. No accountability. No lessons,” the industrialist wrote.

“In India, the life of a common man isn’t priceless - it’s worthless. Cheaper than a cup of chai! Business will go on as usual. Nothing will change,” he added.

Social media is outraged:

An individual wrote, “It's not resignations people need. They want to punish the irresponsible organisers and administration.” Another added, “Very sad to hear this news. Accountability goes to the common man along with the system, but the common man has to take responsibility first to be safe. No government can save if we are not first accountable for our safety. Rest in peace.”

Also Read: RCB deletes celebratory video post after internet outrage over Bengaluru stampede

A third expressed, “You are absolutely right, sir.” A fourth commented, “Totally agree on this. Life is cheap here.”

What caused the stampede?

Addressing the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “There are small gates. The people entered through the gates. They have also broken the gates, so a stampede has taken place. Nobody had expected so much of a crowd to come. Prima facie, it looks like that. I am not saying nothing has happened. The inquiry will bring out facts.”

“There were over 1.5 lakh people at the gates, banging and eventually breaking through in some places. The attempt to enter the stadium resulted in the stampede,” he continued.